Washington football has an X-factor that the Wolverines defense may have a hard time stopping.

The Washington football team is led by Michael Penix Jr., who may be throwing the football better than anyone in America right now, including professional players.

Penix Jr. is going to need a Herculean effort from his supporting cast to knock off the favored Michigan football team, however. The Wolverines boast the number two pass defense in the country and just held Alabama star QB Jalen Milroe to 116 yards passing in a 27-20 Rose Bowl win.

Penix Jr. got a shoutout from a star NFL QB ahead of the big game. Penix Jr.'s checkered injury history was discussed by cautious NFL scouts.

As Head Coach Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies prepare to face off against Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, the conversation has shifted to which players could help Penix Jr. to pull off the victory against the 2023 Big Ten champions in Houston.

Ja'Lynn Polk is Washington Football's X-Factor

Michigan football has a history of shutting down high flying pass offenses in recent years, but they haven't seen a duo quite like Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk.

Odunze gets most of the attention and the headlines, and justifiably so, but Polk is a star in his own right.

The 6-foot-2 Huskies sophomore from Lufkin, Texas is a big target who will make life tough on Michigan's secondary and force them to stay honest over the top of the defense.

With 1,122 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on the season, Polk is a big play threat who can change a game in an instant.

Polk will likely be matched up against Josh Wallace, the Wolverines' ‘other' cornerback alongside superstar Will Johnson. Wallace has played sound positional defense all-season, but he showed vulnerability to the big play early in the season.

Michigan football plays exceptionally well in keeping receivers in front of them, as countless replays showed against Alabama football leading to coverage sacks against Milroe.

The biggest key in this game may be for Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to come up with ways to create off-balancing formations to sneak receivers like Polk and others deep, forcing Michigan to adjust its coverage.

Polk has the talent, strength and skill to blow the game wide open against even the best defenses. A big game on Monday could make the biggest difference.

Jack Westover: X-Factor Number Two

Huskies tight end Jack Westover is tough to keep contained for very long.

Like a burst of lightning, he seems to get free when defenses least expect it, threatening defenses that key in too much on Odunze and Polk.

With 41 receptions for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns on the season, Westover's presence could factor big on Monday.

Washington football needs him to play his best in both the running game and the passing game in an effort to keep Michigan's defense off-balance.

Huard Brothers Sound Off on Michigan Weakness

Washington football alumni and brothers Brock and Damon Huard spoke out recently about the edges the Huskies may have against Michigan football that have been overlooked.

According to Brock Huard, Michigan football's schedule hasn't afforded the Wolverines an opportunity to play many if any teams of the caliber of Penix Jr. and the Huskies.

“How many top-50 offenses did Michigan see this season? Top 50 out 130 teams? That would be two,” Brock Huard said the website Seattle Sports.

“They saw two top-50 offenses. So the Big Ten can play defense, but it’s one of those things, can they really play defense?

“Or is it simply because the offenses like Iowa’s are the worst in the history of college?”