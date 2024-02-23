Naismith college Coach of the Year finalists were named on Friday, and Washington State basketball head coach Kyle Smith is one of the finalists. Smith has done a tremendous job with the Cougars this season as they are now in first place in the Pac-12 after a big upset on the road against #4 Arizona on Thursday night. Washington State is currently ranked #21 in the country, but they should move up next week.
Washington State basketball is having a great year. They are currently 21-6 overall on the season and 12-4 in Pac-12 conference play. The turnaround that Kyle Smith has executed is extremely impressive, and he is very well-deserving for this award.
“Congratulations to Coach Kyle Smith for being named to the Naismith college Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List!” Washington State basketball said in a tweet. “One of the most hard-working and deserving leaders in CBB. CKS is the first WSU men's coach to earn the honor since Tony Bennett won the award in 2007.”
Kyle Smith and Washington State still have time to impress before the winner of the award is announced. The Cougars have just four games remaining in the regular season, and if they win out, they will win the Pac-12. They should be favored in all of their remaining games as well.
If Washington State can run the table and win the Pac-12 regular season with a 25-6 record, they will be heading into the postseason in great shape. They should be able to string together some wins in the Pac-12 tournament and maybe even win that too.
The Cougars could find themselves with a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament if things go well for them the stretch, and that could also result in Smith winning the Naismith College Coach of the year Award. It's an exciting time to be a Washington State basketball fan.