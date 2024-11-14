ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick as the action continues on the College Basketball slate. Undefeated teams will meet as the Washington State Cougars (3-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Iowa prediction and pick.

The Washington State Cougars are undefeated after wins over Portland State, Bradley, and Idaho. They managed to win each of those games by at least 15 points and will look to officially open their season against a Big Ten opponent. The Cougars are slight underdogs heading into this game.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are undefeated after wins over East Texas A&M, Southern, and South Dakota. They've also managed to win each of those games by double-digits and hoping to build upon their season from a year ago, they host their fourth-straight home game to open the season.

Washington State-Iowa College Basketball Odds

Washington State-Iowa Odds

Washington State: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +168

Iowa: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 169.5 (-110)

Under: 169.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs. Iowa

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington State Cougars are opening the season as contenders in their new West Coast Conference. They finished second in the Pac-12 last season with an impressive 14-6 conference record, earning them a tournament bid. Unfortunately, they were sent home packing by this same Iowa team, so they've had this game circled on their calendars all season. With most of their roster from last season departing, head coach David Riley will look to breath life into the new goals for his team this year.

Isaiah Watts will be the only player returning from the Cougars' 23-24 roster and he'll be looking to make big improvements from his 3.7 PPG mark from last year. Marcus Wilson is also highly-touted incoming prospect and has made the most of his appearances so far this season. The Cougars will continue to work through guard Nate Calmese as they have seven players averaging double-digits to start the season.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa comes into this game with three dominant wins to begin their season as they try to improve their 19-15 mark from a year ago. The Hawkeyes went a very solid 13-4 at home last season and knowing the Big Ten Conference, home-court advantage is everything when playing mid-season games. Senior forward Payton Sandfort is leading the team with his 16.3 PPG and 7.7 RPG. He'll have a great matchup against the Cougars' front court, so expect him to continue producing impressive numbers through the early season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are currently shooting an impressive 41% from beyond the arc and 71% from the line. With a 51% overall mark from the field, the Hawkeyes are focused on finding good shots and high-percentage looks around the rim. They're also a very sound team fundamentally and will dominate teams on the glass, so expect them to have a stern advantage in this game if they're able to control the painted areas.

Final Washington State-Iowa Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun back-and-forth contest as one team will lose their perfect start to the season. This game has to mean something for Washington State head coach David Riley as they were bounced from the tournament by Iowa after a very strong regular season. The upside, however, is that his roster is filled with fresh talent and they won't have the loss of last season pressuring them in this one.

Still, the Iowa Hawkeyes are the much more experience team and they'll be able to lean on their senior leadership throughout this game. They're averaging an impressive 38.7 RPG as a team, so expect those trends to continue as they'll be amped up playing in front of their home fans. While the Couagrs average more points on offense, Iowa certainly has the better defensive unit in shutting down the paint.

The Cougars have leaned on getting to the paint through these first few games and capitalizing at the free throw line, but I don't expect them to have as much success against a disciplined front court from Iowa. The Iowa big men are far too experienced to get into foul trouble early, so I expect Washington State to struggle in finding points throughout this game. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Iowa Hawkeyes to cover the spread and win this game at home.

Final Washington State-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa -4.5 (-115)