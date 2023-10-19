The Washington State Cougars will battle the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Washington State-Oregon prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Washington State suffered a massive loss, falling 44-6 to the Arizona Wildcats at home. Initially, things were competitive as they trailed 10-6 after one quarter. But things fell apart in the second quarter and got worse in the second half. Significantly, Cameron Ward went 22 for 30 with 192 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Unfortunately, no one could run the ball efficiently. Nakia Watson had five receptions for 88 yards, while Kyle Williams had nine for 61 yards. Overall, the Cougars committed three turnovers and went 4 for 11 on third-down conversions. They also committed five penalties.

Oregon fell 36-33 to Washington last weekend in a thrilling showdown. Early on, the Ducks trailed 14-8. But they exchanged four lead changes with the Huskies before falling. Ultimately, Bo Nix went 33 for 44 with 337 yards and two touchdowns. Troy Franklin rushed 22 times for 127 yards and a touchdown while catching eight passes for 154 yards and a score. Jordan James rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Also, Tez Johnson had seven receptions for 71 yards. Terrance Ferguson had five receptions for 50 yards. Meanwhile, the defense allowed the Huskies to pass and run all over them.

The Ducks have won the last four matches against the Cougars. Ultimately, Oregon won 44-41 last season on the road. The Ducks have won the last two games at home.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington State-Oregon Odds

Washington State: +19.5 (-110)

Oregon: -19.5 (-110)

Over: 61.5 (-104)

Under: 61.5 (-118)

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon Week 8

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread

The Cougars are happy with how their season has gone so far, as they are currently 4-2. Now, they hope to take down a powerful Oregon team on the road in front of a hostile environment and need their offense to deliver.

Ward has passed for 1,783 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing 56 times for 101 yards and three scores. The running game has also had some success, with Watson running 51 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Williams has been a good receiver, with 33 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns. Likewise, Josh Kelly has 27 catches for 385 yards and five touchdowns. Lincoln Victor has 28 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has been excellent, with Brennan Jackson garnering 11 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Also, Ron Stone Jr. has tallied 10 solo tackles and three sacks. Sam Lockett Jr. has 24 solo tackles and two interceptions. Also, Chau Smith-Wade has added 19 solo tackles.

Washington State will cover the spread if the offense can sustain drives early and avoid turning the ball over. Then, the defense cannot have big gaps in coverage as they did last weekend.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks finally faced adversity last weekend and paid dearly for it. Now, they hope to recover from that against another top conference team. But the Ducks still have a great offense that can do a lot of damage.

Nix has passed for 1,796 yards with 17 touchdowns and one interception while also rushing 26 times for 101 yards and a score. Hence, he is the piece that makes this team go. The running game has Irving and James forming a dynamic duo. First, Irving has rushed 72 times for 520 yards and five touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 171 yards. James has added 45 rushes for 360 yards and eight touchdowns. Likewise, the receiving core has been great as well, with Franklin catching 40 passes for 689 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson has added 27 receptions for 274 yards and three scores. Furthermore, Ferguson has added 20 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has done its job for the most part. Ultimately, Brandon Dorlus has tallied six solo tackles and three sacks. Jordan Burch has added six solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Evan Williams has added 16 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Khyree Jackson has also tallied 10 solo tackles with one sack and two interceptions.

Oregon will cover the spread if their offense continues to hum. Also, they need their defense to play better than they did last weekend.

Final Washington State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

The Huskies are a great team. However, they are not in Oregon's league. They faced a massive beatdown at home last weekend against a non-ranked team. Consequently, it will be just as bad against a ranked team. Oregon beats them and covers the spread.

Final Washington State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon: -19.5 (-110)