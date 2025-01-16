ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington State Cougars (13-5, 3-2 WCC) take on the San Diego Toreros (4-14, 1-4 WCC) Thursday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-San Diego prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Washington State-San Diego College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-San Diego Odds

Washington State: -12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -800

San Diego: +12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +540

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs. San Diego

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego allows 76.1 points per game, which is the second-most in the West Coast Conference. The Toreros allows the third-highest field goal percentage in the WCC, and the second-highest three-point percentage. Along with that San Diego allows the most free throws attempted per game in the conference. That is a big reason for the struggles of San Diego this season. With their inability to defend, the Cougars should be able to put up points Thursday night.

Speaking of putting up points, Washington State is capable of doing just that. They are second in the WCC with 81.9 points per game. They are second in the conference in field goal percentage, second in three-point percentage, and second in free throws attempted per game. The Cougars can score with the best of them, and there is a great chance for Washington State to do so in this game. If Washington State continues to score as they have been, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State can score, but they have to considering their defense is not the best. The Cougars allow 75.9 points per game, which is the third-most in the WCC. Along with that, Washington State allows teams to take the second-most shots per game. Their foul foul trouble is another thing to keep in mind. San Diego does not usually put up points, but there is a great chance for them to do so against Washington State. If they can find a way to score above their season average, there is a chance for San Diego to cover the spread.

Washington State has allowed 82, 95, and 88 points in their last three games. Now, they have won one of those games, but allowing that many points is nowhere near sustainable. In those three games, the Cougars have allowed opponents to shoot over 50 percent from the field, and make almost 10 threes per game. That type of defense makes it hard to win if offense becomes an issue. San Diego's one chance to pull off an upset comes on the offensive side of the floor for them. If the Toreros can take advantage of a struggling offensive team, they will have an opportunity to pull off an upset.

Final Washington State-San Diego Prediction & Pick

San Diego is not a good team this season. They have won four games all season, and they struggle on both sides of the floor. Washington State, on the other hand, will put up a lot of points. With San Diego's lack of offense and struggles on defense, I will take Washington State to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Washington State-San Diego Prediction & Pick: Washington State -12.5 (-102)