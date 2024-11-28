ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Huskies (4-1) take on the Colorado State Rams (3-2) in the Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, California. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-Colorado State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Washington-Colorado State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Colorado State Odds

Washington: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -130

Colorado State: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. Colorado State

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington has played well, but not as well as they have hoped. They have played some close games against some inferior opponents, so they have some things to clean up. One thing they have done well this season is play defense. The Huskies have allowed more than 69 points just one time this season. That was their first game of the season. Washington needs to keep up the defensive intensity on Thursday.

Colorado State has not played anybody all that good yet. In their one game against a power conference opponent, the Rams were blown out by Ole Miss. They allowed 84 points in the loss, and scored just 69. This means Colorado State will struggle against better competition. Washington has to take advantage of that. If the Huskies play their game, they should be able to come out on top.

Great Osobor is the player to watch for the Huskies. He is second on the team in scoring with 13.4 points per game, and he leads the team with 11.2 rebounds. Osobor is also leading the team in assists and steals. When Osobor plays well, the Huskies play well.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington has been excellent on defense, as mentioned. However, their offense has been very subpar. Washington is scoring the third-fewest points in the Big Ten, and they have the lowest field goal percentage in the conference. With that, Washington makes less than 30 percent of their threes. Colorado State may have trouble scoring this game, but Washington might struggle, as well.

Colorado State has actually done a pretty good job scoring. Washington is very good on defense, but the Rams can score. They are averaging just under 80 points per game, and they shoot 46.9 percent from the field. They also do a decent job not turning the ball over. If the Rams can have a good offensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Nique Clifford has been stellar for the Rams. He leads the team in scoring and rebounds as he averages a double double. At just 6'6, the senior guard contributes everywhere. He plays a majority of the game, and is a big reason why the Rams are 3-2 to begin the season. Clifford has to be at his best against Washington. If he plays well, the Rams will win this game.

Final Washington-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The reason this game is going to be close is because of the lack of scoring from Washington. However, the Huskies play well on defense, and that wins a lot of games in college. Frustrating shooters, and slowing the pace down is an easy way to ensure a victory during the regular season in college basketball. For that reason, I am going to take Washington to win this game straight up.

Final Washington-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Washington ML (-130)