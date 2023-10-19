In a heartwarming and skillful display on the pitch, former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard proved he still possesses his football magic in a recent charity match, reported by GOAL. Despite officially retiring from professional football in October, Hazard's passion for the game shone brightly as he took part in a charity friendly for Varietes CF, leaving fans in awe with his remarkable performance.

During the match, Hazard exhibited his trademark flair and creativity, delighting the spectators with his dazzling footwork and precision passes. One of the standout moments of the game came when Hazard executed a brilliant flick, setting up Wilfried Mbappe, the father of Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe senior made no mistake and found the back of the net, thanks to Hazard's exquisite assist, showcasing their mutual understanding on the field.

[📺LIVE] ⚽️ Match caritatif @VarietesCF

😅 OH LA FEINTE de Wilfrid Mbappé pour le 6-0 !!

😎 Tel père tel fils ! pic.twitter.com/MEojfMm9qF — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 18, 2023

The charity match featured a star-studded roster, including esteemed names like Didier Deschamps, Claude Puel, Yohan Cabaye, Christian Karembeu, Daniel Van Buyten, Laurent Blanc, Mathieu Debuchy, and the experienced goalkeeper Jens Lehmann. Their collective presence added an extra layer of excitement to the event, making it a memorable experience for fans and players alike.

Beyond the exhilarating display of football skills, the charity match served a noble purpose. The event raised approximately £12,900, a substantial amount that will be used to support children and teenagers at the Pieces Jaunes hospital. Eden Hazard's participation in this meaningful cause not only showcased his enduring talent but also emphasized his dedication to making a positive impact off the field, even in his retirement. Fans and football enthusiasts around the world celebrated Hazard's contribution, appreciating his generosity and continued love for the beautiful game.