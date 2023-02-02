Magic and spells are useful in all sorts of ways, but we all know that the most exciting use of magic in Hogwarts Legacy is going to be in combat, which is exactly what we see in the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay launch trailer.

Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Launch Trailer Shows Wizard Duels and Wand Fighting

Hogwarts Legacy released its most recent gameplay launch trailer, showing us most of the gameplay features that have been revealed so far. It only adds to the enormous amount of hype surrounding the game, including classes, the Room of Requirement, and of course, wizard combat.

Just like in the movies, combat in Hogwarts Legacy goes beyond just fancy duels in the classroom and could even lead to deadly battles in open fields against multiple foes. Hogwarts Legacy previously caught controversy when it was revealed that all three Unforgivable Curses are accessible in the game, as many called out how the game encourages players, who are playing as a character in their youth, could use the most infamous of the three, Avada Kedavra, to indiscriminately kill other characters in the game. Thankfully, players have the say on whether or not they want to use these curses, and furthermore, a DLC called the Dark Arts Battle Arena allows players to use the Unforgivable Curses outside of the main game, free from any narrative consequences.

With that being said, what excites us the most about Hogwarts Legacy is how you could use magic to battle against adversaries in the game. Unforgivable Curse or not, players will be able to partake in combat in Hogwarts Legacy however they like. In this new gameplay trailer, we saw the player character slinging a spell to blast a golem-like creature into smithereens, use a shield to block a bolt of lightning, riposte with one of their own, and fight off baddies with both lethal and non-lethal spells.

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be an exciting action-adventure game, and we’re looking forward to the game’s full release on February 10 on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.