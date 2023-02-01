February is a stacked month for video games. We struggled to fit everything into a list of ten, so stick around towards the end for many other recommendations that didn’t make it to the list. Here is our list of the top 10 best and new games coming this month of February 2023 on all platforms.

You can also go back in time and check out our list of the new games of January 2023, or even check out what else lies beyond in 2023.

Top 10 Best and New Games of February 2023

10. Wanted: Dead

Release Date: February 14, 2023

Published By: 110 Industries

Developed By: Soleil

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

This gorgeous-looking title will bring out the most electrifying and thrilling action this side of the year, featuring spectacular John Wick-style finishers and slick, limb-severing swordplay, all with a backdrop of an awesome and equally-electrifying soundtrack. Wanted: Dead is your game for this month if you’re looking for a game like Sifu but with guns and katanas.

9. Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Release Date: February 21, 2023

Published By: Sega

Developed By: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The old-school brawler gameplay of Yakuza games returns in this remake of a PS3/Xbox 360 spin-off, set in the late Edo Period Japan as a ronin trying to pave their path in this new era of modernizing Japan. Battle with your samurai blade or firearm while switching between different fighting styles in this action-packed brawler with all the wackiness that the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise is known for.

8. Theatherhythm Final Bar Line

Release Date: February 16, 2023

Published By: Square Enix

Developed By: indieszero

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

We’re off to another musical adventure featuring the heroes, villains, monsters, and summons from all across the Final Fantasy franchise. Play along over 385 songs picked from all across the series, with even more songs coming later on in DLCs. From momentous boss battles to solemn melodies, Theatherhythm Final Bar Line is the ultimate Final Fantasy musical experience.

7. Company of Heroes 3

Release Date: February 23, 2023

Published By: Sega

Developed By: Relic Entertainment

Platforms: PC

We’re finally getting Company of Heroes 3 after some delay, but that doesn’t diminish our excitement for the title. Company of Heroes 3 will be featuring the biggest map ever for the Company of Heroes franchise, along with new features and more strategic choices for the player to make in making sure that they win not only one, but two fronts of the war.

6. Octopath Traveler II

Release Date: February 24, 2023

Published By: Square Enix

Developed By: Acquire and Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Octopath Traveler returns with yet another masterpiece of storytelling as Square Enix takes another shot at telling the story of eight characters in parallel, this time with more interaction between the different characters with their stories intertwining more than ever, while also maintaining the grueling and tactical JRPG that the game has that offers the maximum amount of challenge for fans of the genre.

5. Destiny 2: Lightfall

Release Date: February 28, 2023

Published By: Bungie

Developed By: Bungie

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The final chapter of Destiny 2’s current arc, Lightfall is the latest expansion for the massively online first-person shooter. The cinematics remain to be impressive as ever, as it tells the story of how the Shadow Legion fought their conclusive battle against the Guardians – with the Witness and its newest Disciple finally arriving to end things once and for all.

4. Horizon Call of the Mountain

Release Date: February 22, 2023

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developed By: Guerilla Games, Firespite

Platforms: PSVR2

Described as Horizon: Zero Dawn but with more parkour and climbing, Horizon Call of the Mountain is an adventure waiting to be experienced for anyone picking up the PSVR2 at launch date. Hunt, explore, and experience breathtaking vistas in this game that pushes the boundaries of what video gaming could be like.

3. Atomic Heart

Release Date: February 21, 2023

Published By: Focus Entertainment

Developed By: Mundfish

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

In an alternate world where Russia’s technological advances led to them winning the war against the Germans, you now play as an agent tasked to take down rogue robots that were the very same who have won the Russians their biggest war but have also caused Russia to become chaotic and a mess. Prepare to meet steel with your psychic powers and pepper them with bullets in this upcoming technopunk first-person shooter.

2. Wild Hearts

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Published By: Electronic Arts

Developed By: Omega Force

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Experience a new way of hunting down gigantic monsters in Omega Force’s take on the monster hunting formula: featuring technology called Karakuri to trap and subdue the monsters that lurk in the world of Wild Hearts. Are you ready to take on the hunt?

1. Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: February 10, 2023

Published By: Warner Bros. Interactive

Developed By: Avalanche Software

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

And finally, the biggest game to come out this month, arguable for the year, is the adaptation of one of the most popular franchises in the world: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is finally playable in this open-world action-adventure RPG where you get to play as a student of Hogwarts, a century before the start of the film series. Will you be able to defeat evil, or will you be the one using the dark arts to achieve your goals?

Apart from the ten games above, be sure also to check out Sons of the Forest, Blood Bowl 3, Redemption Reapers, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Dungeons of the Aether, Darkest Dungeon II, Digimon World: Next Order, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Rooftop Renegades, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, all coming out on different platforms this month of February 2023. While we can’t put everything in our list of the top best and new upcoming games for February 2023, at least we can still give all of these games a shoutout because they deserve the spotlight.

For everything else about games and for our coverage of these games as they release, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.