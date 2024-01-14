The award show airs at 7 p.m. ET.

It's Sunday, and the Critics Choice Awards are here! And luckily, there are several ways to watch.

Here's how you can watch the ceremony and see what to expect on tonight's broadcast.

How to watch the Critics Choice Awards

The show begins at 7 p.m. ET on The CW, Indie Wire reports. Additionally, the Critics Choice Association's YouTube page will feature red carpet coverage starting at 5:15 p.m. ET.

If you don't have cable, check out DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, or Hulu+Live TV to watch.

The show will be broadcast from Los Angeles at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. Chelsea Handler will host this year's awards.

Barbie leads with the most nominations, with 18. Other picture nominees are American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Saltburn, PEOPLE reports.

Regarding television, The Morning Show has six nominations, followed by Succession with five.

The Career Achievement Award will be given to Harrison Ford.

There are a ton of celebrities and public figures that will be part of the show. Presenters include Abigail Spencer, Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Madekwe, Awkwafina, Bella Ramsey, Brendan Fraser, Carla Gugino, Daniel Levy, David Duchovny, David Oyelowo, Donald Faison, Gael García Bernal, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jason Segel, Jenny Slate, Jessica Williams, John Krasinski, Jon Cryer, Kaley Cuoco, Ke Huy Quan, Mandy Moore, Meg Ryan, Natasha Lyonne, Nicholas Braun, Oprah Winfrey, Phil Dunster, Ramy Youssef, Sandra Oh, and Vanessa Morgan.

