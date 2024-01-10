Who am I? I go by many names: Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Rick Deckard, Jack Ryan... take your pick.

The Critics Choice Awards is set to give the Career Achievement Award to Harrison Ford, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The iconic actor is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Apple TV+'s Shrinking. The award body announced on Tuesday that Ford will be receiving the prize at the ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler and aired on The CW.

The news follows Ford's career resurgence, who recently starred opposite Helen Mirren in 1923, a Yellowstone spinoff. His next project is in the Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross opposite Anthony Mackie and Liv Tyler. It's rumored that he may or may not be joining the MCU's upcoming movie, Thunderbolts.

In 2023, he reprised his iconic role as Indiana Jones in the reportedly last movie on the the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. When it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last May, Ford was surprised with an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement.

He has received other similar prizes from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA's the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award), the American Film Institute (AFI's Lifetime Achievement Award) and an Honorary César Award. In 1994, he received the National Association of Theater Owners' Box Office Star of the Century.

Ford has been acting since 1964. Before he hit it big, he became a self-taught carpenter. Dissatisfied with the roles that were being offered to him, he started working in Hollywood as a professional carpenter. After the success of 1972's The Godfather, legendary director Francis Ford Coppola hired the actor to expand his office. He also ended up giving him small roles in two of his films: 1974's The Conversation and 1979's Apocalypse Now.

In the latter, Ford played an Army colonel, G. Lucas, for George Lucas who was supposed to direct the movie. Two years before, it was Lucas who gave him his breakout role as Han Solo in the first Star Wars movie, 1977's A New Hope. He went on to reprise that role in four more films over 40 years.

He also played another iconic character, professor of archaeology and adventurer, Indiana Jones. Ford starred in the first movie, 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark. He reprised that role also in four more films, with the most recent one just released last year.

Staying in the realm of science fiction, Ford also played Rick Deckard in Scott Ridley's Blade Runner, released in 1982, as well as its sequel, Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 opposite Ryan Gosling 35 years later.

While the actor is most widely known as an action star with his sci-fi and adventure roles, he did expand his reach to include the thriller genre. He played Jack Ryan in two movies, 1992's Patriot Games and 1994's Clear and Present Danger. The films were based on the best-selling Tom Clancy novels.

His other notable non-series credits include the quintessential '80s movie Mike Nichols' Working Girl opposite Melanie Griffith, Andrew Davis' The Fugitive in 1993 with Tommy Lee Jones, as well as playing the American president in 1997's Air Force One. And he's also a licensed pilot, who has flown rescue missions for Wyoming's emergency services.

The Critics Choice Award will be held on Jan. 15.