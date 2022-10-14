‘We don’t look at color’: Todd Bowles’ poignant take ahead of clash vs. Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was recently about his relationship with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Bowles also discussed representation in NFL coaching, per David Schiele.

“I have a very good relationship with Tomlin,” Todd Bowles said. “We don’t look at what color we are when we coach against each other. We just know each other. I have a lot of very good white friends that coach in this league as well. I don’t think its a big deal as far as us coaching against each other. I think its normal. (Steve) Wilks got an opportunity to do a good job, hopefully he does it. And we coach ball, we don’t look at color.

For Todd Bowles, his focus is clearly on the task at hand. He wants to coach football and not worry about other things.

Mike Tomlin is one of the more well-respected coaches in the league. The Steelers head coach is trying to lead his team to a rebound despite their lackluster start. Meanwhile, Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers following the firing of Matt Rhule.

Todd Bowles has done a good job in Tampa Bay up to this point. The Buccaneers are off to a respectable start and Bowles has seemingly gained the respect of his players.

Bowles later made a firm statement after being asked about the importance of representation in the league.

“Well, when you say you see ‘you guys,’ and ‘look like them’ and ‘grew up like them,’ that means that were oddballs to begin with,” Todd Bowles said. “I think the moment you guys stop making a big deal about it everybody else will as well.”