Explore the ongoing saga of Manchester City's FFP case as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin reaffirms belief in being 'right.'

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has reasserted the organization's stance on Manchester City's alleged breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, emphasizing that UEFA was “right” in their initial charges against the club. In February 2020, City faced a two-season Champions League ban and a €30m (£25m) fine from UEFA after being found guilty of seriously misleading the governing body and violating FFP regulations. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later lifted the ban and reduced the fine to €10m, stating that “most of the alleged breaches” were either “not established or time-barred.”

In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Ceferin refrained from commenting directly on the Premier League's ongoing case against Manchester City but expressed confidence in UEFA's decision. “We know we were right,” Ceferin stated. “We wouldn't decide if we didn't think we were right.” Drawing on his legal background, he acknowledged the unpredictability of court decisions but stressed the importance of respecting the process in a serious democracy.

As Manchester City faces 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules spanning nine seasons, Ceferin's comments suggest that a guilty verdict would validate UEFA's original charges. The UEFA President also addressed fan frustration over the prolonged timeline, comparing it to recent Everton and Nottingham Forest cases. “They want to know what's going on and what are the consequences,” Ceferin noted, adding that he refrains from criticizing the process as it would not be fair.

The Premier League's allegations against Manchester City include providing inaccurate financial information, nondisclosure of financial remunerations to a manager, non-compliance with UEFA's FFP rules, and lack of full cooperation with the league's investigation. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have significant implications for City and may either uphold or challenge UEFA's stance on the matter. As the football world awaits the resolution of this complex and long-standing dispute, Sky Sports News has reached out to Manchester City for their response.