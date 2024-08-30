ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Weber State-Washington prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Weber State-Washington.

Washington had a magical 2023 college football season. The Huskies were not the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 championship in the conference's final year of existence. They were supposed to be a good team, but no one predicted them to go 14-0 and reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Michael Penix had a spectacular 2023 campaign in Seattle. Working again with Kalen DeBoer — who was his offensive coordinator years earlier at Indiana — Penix found the magic touch and became one of the very best quarterbacks in college football. Penix became a Heisman Trophy finalist, finishing just behind eventual winner Jayden Daniels of LSU. Penix and receiver Rome Odunze formed one of the very best pitch-and-catch tandems in college football. Months after the season ended, Penix and Odunze were picked back-to-back in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit, with Penix going at No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons and Odunze going to the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams with pick No. 9. It was just a magical, fairytale season for Washington, which won razor-close games against all of its Pacific Northwest rivals: Oregon twice, Oregon State once, and Washington State once in the Apple Cup. The Huskies played a lot of nail-biters but found a way to win all of them. Then they went to the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Sugar Bowl as Pac-12 champions. Washington solidly outplayed Texas and hung on at the very end of regulation to beat the Longhorns and former Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian. Michigan stopped Washington in the national title game, but the Huskies — who were a total mess two years earlier under failed head coach Jimmy Lake — had gone from total national irrelevance to a No. 2 national ranking in a very short period of time.

Now, Kalen DeBoer is in Alabama as Nick Saban's replacement. Washington, after being guided by DeBoer to the championship game of college football, starts over with Jedd Fisch, who did such a great job with Arizona last year and jumped at the chance to go to Seattle. Washington's coaching staff has a unique look under Fisch. He tapped Pete Carroll's son, Brennan, as his offensive coordinator. Fisch hired Bill Belichick's son, Steve, as his defensive coordinator. Imagine the conversations in film meetings among those three. It will be fascinating to see how this coaching staff is able to rebuild Washington, whose roster lost Penix, Odunze, and several other players to the NFL draft. Washington had no players picked in the 2023 NFL draft because they all came back to college with a desire to win big last season. Washington did win big, but now all those elite players are gone. Fisch is in a rebuilding year, and it's hard to say what he can achieve with this roster in 2024.

Here are the Weber State-Washington College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Weber State-Washington Odds

Weber State: +26.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1600

Washington: -26.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Weber State vs Washington

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why Weber State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's roster is massively thinner and more hollowed out after the huge NFL exodus in the offseason. The spread is huge. Weber State can lose by 25 points and still cover. That's a good bet to make.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington still has some dudes on its roster. Will Rogers, a transfer from Mississippi State who threw for a lot of yards last year, is the starting quarterback. UW can still score a large bunch of points and cover the spread.

Final Weber State-Washington Prediction & Pick

We like Weber State getting a ton of points against a Washington roster which will likely need time to click.

Final Weber State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Weber State +26.5