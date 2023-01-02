By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The NFL reserves the right to flex games out of their originally scheduled slot and into a primetime slot. On Sunday night, we learned of two games that were moved to January 7.

First, the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders was scheduled to 4:30 PM EST. Then, we have the Tennessee Titans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM EST. These moves were first reported by Albert Breer.

Both games have huge implications for the AFC playoff picture. While the Raiders are out of the playoffs, the Chiefs can still clinch the AFC’s first seed with a win and a Buffalo Bills loss in Week 18.

The Titans-Jaguars game, however, is a different story. Whoever emerges victorious in that game will win the AFC South division and head to the playoffs. The Jaguars could also win the division in the event of a tie.

Questions will be asked because of this decision. Many thought the Titans-Jaguars game would be a Sunday Night Football showdown as it’s the only win-and-in game on the schedule.

The NFL has not released the Sunday portion of its Week 18 schedule. There are a few games that could fit in as the Sunday Night season finale.

One possibility lies within the NFC North. The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay with playoff implications for both. The Packers need a win to get in, while the Lions need a win and Seattle Seahawks loss to clinch a spot.

However, there are other options. The NFL could certainly move the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles to Sunday Night Football. That game may have NFC East implications if the Dallas Cowboys lose earlier in the day.

The full Week 18 schedule announcement comes after Monday night’s matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Whatever the case may be, NFL schedule makers have a lot to consider over the next 24 hours.