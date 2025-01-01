There are no teams on bye, no games outside of the weekend, and no games that aren't divisional rivalry matchups. Week 18 of the NFL season is filled with nothing but high-stakes battles. All 32 NFL teams will play in the last game of the regular season, and there are still a number of teams hoping to make the playoffs and a handful of other teams looking to secure a better postseason seed. Some tanking teams could even be looking to improve their draft slot. In this article, we are going to look at all of the playoff-clinching and seeding scenarios for Week 18 of the NFL season.

2024 AFC playoff scenarios

Clinched teams:

Kansas City Chiefs (15-1): Clinched AFC West and No. 1 seed/first-round bye/home-field advantage

Buffalo Bills (13-3): Clinched AFC East and No. 2 seed

Houston Texans (9-7): Clinched AFC South and No. 4 seed

Baltimore Ravens (11-5): Clinched playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6): Clinched playoff berth

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6): Clinched playoff berth

Scenarios:

Ravens (facing Cleveland Browns) clinch the AFC North and No. 3 seed with

Ravens win or tie

Steelers loss or tie

Steelers (facing Cincinnati Bengals) clinch AFC North and No. 3 seed with

Steelers win and Ravens loss

Bengals (8-8) clinch a playoff berth with

Bengals win and Denver Broncos loss and Miami Dolphins loss or tie

Denver Broncos (9-7) (facing Chiefs) clinch a playoff berth with

Broncos win or tie

Dolphins loss or tie and Bengals loss or tie

Dolphins (8-8) (facing New York Jets) clinch a playoff berth with

Dolphins win and Dolphins loss

2024 NFC playoff scenarios

Clinched teams:

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3): Clinched NFC East and No. 2 seed

Los Angeles Rams (10-6): Clinched NFC West

Detroit Lions (14-2): Clinched playoff berth

Green Bay Packers (11-5): Clinched playoff berth

Minnesota Vikings (14-2): Clinched playoff berth

Washington Commanders (11-5): Clinched playoff berth

Scenarios:

Lions (facing Vikings) clinch NFC North and No. 1 seed/first-round bye/home-field advantage with

Lions win or tie

Vikings clinch NFC North and No. 1 seed/first-round bye/home-field advantage with

Vikings win

Atlanta Falcons (8-8) (facing Carolina Panthers) clinch NFC South with

Falcons win and Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss

Buccaneers (9-7) (facing New Orleans Saints) clinch NFC South with

Buccaneers win or tie

Falcons loss or tie

Seeding likelihood

These are the percentage chance that each team could claim all seven seeds in each conference in Week 18, according to ESPN.

AFC:

No. 1: Chiefs

No. 2: Bills

No. 3: Ravens 94.6%, Steelers 5.4%

No. 4: Texans

No. 5: Steelers 67.7%, Chargers 26.9%, Ravens 5.4%

No. 6: Chargers 73.1%, Steelers 26.9%

No. 7: Broncos 64.3%, Dolphins 25.3%, Bengals 10.4%

NFC:

No. 1: Lions 65.2%, Vikings 34.8%

No. 2: Eagles

No. 3: Rams 65.9%, Buccaneers 34.1%

No. 4: Buccaneers 50.1%, Rams 34.1%, Falcons 15.8%

No. 5: Vikings 65.2%, Lions 24.8%

No. 6: Commanders 73.9%, Packers 26.1%

No. 7: Packers 73.9%, Commanders 26.1%

Postseason bracket

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

First-round bye goes to the No. 1 seed

2025 NFL Draft scenarios

Ten teams have five or fewers wins heading into Week 18. Here are the scenarios for teams to earn the number one draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots secure the number one pick with

Patriots loss to the Bills

Tennessee Titans secure the number one pick with

Titans loss to the Texans and Patriots win over the Bills

Cleveland Browns secure the number one pick with

Browns loss to the Ravens and wins or ties by the Titans and Patriots

New York Giants secure the number one pick with