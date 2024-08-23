Travis Kelce made a surprise performance at girlfriend Taylor Swift's international leg of her Eras Tour and the Chiefs had no idea until it occurred. According to The Athletic, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was in awe at the tight end's talent on stage.

“He’s a showman,” Veach told the publication. “He has just a natural gift of being able to perform in front of people. Obviously, we get the most benefit when he’s doing it on Sundays.”

Veach continued, “It’s funny because when you see those clips with him on tour with Taylor, it looks as if he was a part of that show for months. But it was that one day, and he just looks natural. It’s a gift he has.”

How Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Come Up With The Athlete Being Apart Of The Performance

Kelce wore a tuxedo and top hat along with Swift's dancers during her Wembley show back in June. The athlete came out to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and swept the singer off of her feet, literally.

Kelce spoke about it on his New Heights podcast which he cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, how the idea came about.

“I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [section]?,’” he said on the podcast. “She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’”

Travis also shared what was the number one rule he had for himself once he was on stage and had her in his arms.

“The one thing I told myself was ‘Do not drop the baby,’” he explained to brother Jason Kelce on the July 3 episode of their New Heights podcast referring to Swift. “‘Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.’”

He emphasized: “The golden rule was ‘Do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safe.’”

“‘That ball has our dreams, goals, and aspirations,’” he said. “‘You do not drop that ball.’”

Swift returned to Wembley Stadium earlier this month for five nights as she closed out the international leg of her tour. The global popstar will return to the stage starting in October as she returns to the United States.

Take a look at Kelce's moment on stage here.