A producer who created Where is Wendy Williams? says he wouldn't have done the project if they knew she had dementia.
The documentary was released just days before Williams's diagnosis was made public, TMZ reports. It's a four-hour-plus doc on Lifetime that ran over two nights.
Producer of the doc, Mark Ford, said to THR, “At a certain point, we were more worried about what would happen if we stopped filming than if we continued.”
The documentary explores much of what's happening with the ex-talk show host. She's had struggles with alcohol and is now dealing with frontotemporal dementia (same as Bruce Willis).
Before the doc was released, Williams' guardian filed a lawsuit against LIfetime's parent company in an attempt to stop the release. However, the judge dismissed the request.
It's important to note that Wendy, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and her manager, William Selby, are all credited as executive producers.
As for Ford, he defends its release but also wouldn't have started it if he knew she had FTD.
Why the Where is Wendy Williams? documentary was started
“It was supposed to be a documentary that would follow her journey back into her career doing a podcast,” he said. “We thought it was a great idea, and we were hopeful that Wendy's story would be redeeming and we'd be able to document this journey. But as we filmed, it became evident that this wasn't really going to be a career comeback story, that this was going to be a deeper story, and that there was something ultimately disturbing going on in Wendy's life.”
He added, “If we had known that Wendy had dementia going into it, no one would've rolled a camera.”
Wendy Williams is in a facility and hasn't watched the doc. Though, it sounds like she was a big part of the film and enjoyed being on camera while the film was being made. Plus, lots of footage was not published to help respect her and her family as details of her FTD emerged.