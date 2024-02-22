Beloved daytime talk show host Wendy Williams revealed her serious and heartbreaking medical diagnosis just before her return to TV.

Popular former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams issued a concerning press release on Thursday about the star’s health — revealing she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

As the statement explains, “aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

The press release elaborates, “On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”

Williams has previously revealed publicly that she was struggling with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema, in addition to other serious health issues.

The news comes just before the Saturday premiere of a new Lifetime documentary entitled ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ in which Williams and her family must grapple with the unexpected and heartbreaking health news while she’s in the midst of shaping out the next phase of her career.

The Wendy Williams Show was a fan-favorite daytime talk show for Williams’ 12 year run as host, but was forced to shut down two years ago as Williams’ health started to deteriorate.

Now she’s ready to open up about those very personal health struggles, while stressing that “the decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

The announcement ends on a note of optimism, explaining that “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”

The press release also notes that Williams “is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Wendy Williams will undoubtedly continue to have well-wishes and messages of support sent her way from her legion of fans as she navigates the difficult medical diagnosis.