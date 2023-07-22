Vivica A. Fox wants Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to take “accountability” for last year's viral Oscars slap. Will slapped presenter Chris Rock for making fun of Jada's hair on stage.

Fox previously addressed her opinion on the matter when she was on the Wendy Williams show last year.

“I just wish we could have just a little more accountability, and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part and that's my feelings,” Fox told Williams.

“Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner,” the actress explained. “Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

She said that she hasn't spoken to Jada since she made those comments in June of last year. More recently, on WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked if there were still any tension between she and Jada.

“Can I say, there's no beef,” Fox replied. “I just said, ‘Due to the situation that happened, just take accountability so that everyone can then move forward.’ I love Jada, I love Will, I love their whole family. I don't have beef with them.”

“Do they have beef with you?” Cohen asked.

“Not that I know of,” Fox replied.

Fox worked with Jada and Will on separate occasions. Jada and Fox worked together on film Set It Off and worked with Will in Independence Day, both films having been released in 1996.