More details have emerged about Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald's stalker, Janelle Anwar, after he got a restraining order against her earlier this year.

The Athletic published a detailed article with further developments. Donald's stalker claimed she was married to Donald, sending emails, phone calls, and packages to his house.

These included a delivery from a local florist for Donald's daughter. They came before the Rams played a game in November 2023, with several colored balloons being delivered. The invoice told the delivery driver to “Ask for Aaron Donald at the gate,” and a “stack of Amazon packages” for his kids also arrived. More packages would arrive the following week.

It was not just Donald who was affected. Anwar also got a hold of Donald's brother's email and tried to get packages delivered to Donald's children. Anwar went so far as to travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for Donald's football camp, alleging to have encountered his daughter. At the event, Anwar alleges Donald “briskly passed by her to acknowledge her presence with a smile and non-verbal greeting.”

Despite Aaron Donald being married (not to Janelle Anwar), his stalker filed for divorce twice. She sought millions of dollars as part of the petitions. She also sent threatening messages to Donald about his son, which read, “So make sure you pay for [him] to live… Cause that's what it will be… You will have to pay for his life now and everyone will get a cut…”

In one of her divorce petitions, Anwar claimed to have married Donald on May 25, 2024. Donald was celebrating his birthday with his family in Pittsburgh on that day. However, she still wanted $3.8 million within 60 days of the divorce being finalized.

In April 2025, Donald had had enough, and he filed an application for a restraining order. He was first granted a temporary restraining order before getting a five-year restraining order on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. While he was present for the court case, Anwar was not.

Aaron Donald's history with his stalker, Janelle Anwar

Donald has been dealing with Anwar for a number of years. He alleges that the communication between them began in 2020. Despite blocking her numbers and emails, he still received messages. According to The Athletic, Anwar used “at least” nine different emails.

Anwar previously joined a digital health company in 2021, serving as their vice president of people operations. She then joined a healthcare technology startup in November 2023 (a job which ended in July 2025, according to her LinkedIn). Anwar would send Donald her annual performance reviews.

She would also take to social media under a pseudonym, Red Barry, to post about Donald. Anwar also used the Red Barry name in her court filings and emails.

Some of the posts talked about her “marriage” to Donald. “I love Aaron Donald,” one post read. Another said, “I accidentally married Aaron Donald.” A different post doubled down on it, saying, “Aaron and I married confidentially in May of 2024.”

Luckily, Anwar has not been accused of violence. She was cited for misdemeanor battery on Jan. 17 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The reason for this is unclear. The department did not provide more context.

Things have escalated

Anwar continued harassing Donald, sending Google Chat messages that promised FBI involvement. She also claimed to “start reporting all of your bodies.”

She also copied him on an email to a DJ on March 18, 2025, the day she sent her performance review. However, the disc jockey had no connection to either party. Donald's current address was in the subject line, indicating that she knew his address. The next day, she tried to send a DoorDash delivery to his address. Security of the community denied it.

Despite the application for a restraining order, Anwar did not let up. After Donald was granted a five-year restraining order, Anwar emailed his legal team. According to The Athletic, it claimed “the marriage/divorce is not a sham.”

She also mentioned a psychic reading that “she purportedly conducted and positioned herself as a victim.” Additionally, she claimed to be “perfectly OK with the restraining order.”

Anwar may not be done, either. She CC'd The Athletic on an email sent to Donald's attorney. Anwar alleges that an anonymous source told her that Donald (and a former teammate) were in her backyard. Now, her “instinct is to appeal the restraining order.” We will have to wait and see where it goes.