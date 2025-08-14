Dreamville artist JID recently dropped his highly anticipated album God Does Like Ugly on August 8, 2025, and with it came a wave of interviews. In one of his recent stops, Fieldhous asked JID to build an NBA team roulette-style. Whatever logo appeared, he had to select an all-time player from that franchise. When the Pelicans popped up first, JID initially said “Zion Williamson” in a joking tone, then quickly followed with, “I’m going Moriah Mills!” The whole room erupted in laughter.

For those familiar with Zion Williamson's less-than-ideal romantic history, that name drop hits different. The Moriah Mills scandal was one of the biggest NBA-adjacent headlines of 2023, when Mills went public about her relationship with Williamson and sparked a wave of public scrutiny, social media bans, and emotional upheaval.

Once a headline fixture for her public discussion about the NBA star, Mills endured a swift and severe reaction. Her accounts were removed due to reported violations of platform guidelines, critics questioned her credibility, and countless headlines reduced her to a stereotype.

“I stayed silent while others shaped the narrative that wasn't mine,” she told The Blast exclusively. “But I needed time to personally reflect, heal, and grow. Speaking too soon when I was still hurting would've done more harm than good. Now, I'm finally in a good space where I can speak from peace and clarity.”

So, she’s been through the ringer, but JID still let the joke fly. He eventually swapped his Pelicans pick to Baron Davis, a solid choice, though it’s safe to assume Williamson will catch wind of the crack. Not the most sensitive moment given Mills’ past, but JID clearly couldn’t resist.