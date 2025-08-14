Dreamville artist JID recently dropped his highly anticipated album God Does Like Ugly on August 8, 2025, and with it came a wave of interviews. In one of his recent stops, Fieldhous asked JID to build an NBA team roulette-style. Whatever logo appeared, he had to select an all-time player from that franchise. When the Pelicans popped up first, JID initially said “Zion Williamson” in a joking tone, then quickly followed with, “I’m going Moriah Mills!” The whole room erupted in laughter.

@fieldhous Can you beat @J.I.D’s picks? #GodDoesLikeUgly out now! Drop your team in the comments. . #fantasydraft #nbadraft #basketball #JID ♬ Community – JID & Clipse & Pusha T & Malice

For those familiar with Zion Williamson's less-than-ideal romantic history, that name drop hits different. The Moriah Mills scandal was one of the biggest NBA-adjacent headlines of 2023, when Mills went public about her relationship with Williamson and sparked a wave of public scrutiny, social media bans, and emotional upheaval.

Once a headline fixture for her public discussion about the NBA star, Mills endured a swift and severe reaction. Her accounts were removed due to reported violations of platform guidelines, critics questioned her credibility, and countless headlines reduced her to a stereotype.

“I stayed silent while others shaped the narrative that wasn't mine,” she told The Blast exclusively. “But I needed time to personally reflect, heal, and grow. Speaking too soon when I was still hurting would've done more harm than good. Now, I'm finally in a good space where I can speak from peace and clarity.”

So, she’s been through the ringer, but JID still let the joke fly. He eventually swapped his Pelicans pick to Baron Davis, a solid choice, though it’s safe to assume Williamson will catch wind of the crack. Not the most sensitive moment given Mills’ past, but JID clearly couldn’t resist.

More Celebrity News
Highest 2 Lowest star Denzel Washington, who discussed sports media talking heads recently.
Denzel Washington destroys spots media taking heads with ‘shut up’ mic dropAndrew Korpan ·
Michael Penix Jr.
CBS affiliate makes inappropriate Michael Penix Jr. mistakeBurtland Dixon ·
Texas Longhorns football fan Matthew Mcconaughey, who was seen with quarterback Arch Manning.
Texas fan Matthew McConaughey, Arch Manning turn heads with link upAndrew Korpan ·
Jon Jones
Jon Jones’ accident case dismissed but there’s a catchBurtland Dixon ·
Aaron Donald, who got a restraining order against his stalker Janelle Anwar .
Terrifying details emerge of Aaron Donald’s stalkerAndrew Korpan ·
Mack Hollins
Patriots’ Mack Hollins goes barefoot all the time because ‘people are so soft now’Burtland Dixon ·