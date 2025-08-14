It does not appear legendary actor Denzel Washington is a fan of sports media shows like First Take and others, as the Oscar winner flamed talking heads.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Washington took aim at the talking heads in the sports media world who haven't played before.

“Everybody's got an opinion,” Washington began. “We live in a world of ‘opinionaires.' That's what I call them. They're [on] all the shows with a bunch of guys — a couple of them have played, but most of them who haven't, who have an opinion about what something should be when they haven't done it. Those who can't talk about those who can. Those who have know what they're talking about; those who haven't, don't. Period.

“Too much talking. Everybody got an opinion. Everybody's sitting around getting fat thinking they know how to do it. Just because you can sit behind a desk and chit-chat doesn't mean you can do a d**n thing. Come get up here with me, let's find out. Come get in the gym with me, let's find out. I can throw my hands… I can do it for real. I don't talk about it. I'm not some skinny kid who never played a day in his life and now he can get back at everybody because he's got a mic in his face and [a] show,” Washington concluded.

In conclusion, “People need to shut up,” as Washington said. “Learn how to do something. Be actually good at something — try that.”

Denzel Washington's new movie, Highest 2 Lowest

Currently, Washington is promoting Highest 2 Lowest, his fifth collaboration with Spike Lee. He plays David King, a once legendary music producer, whose son is kidnapped.

Highest 2 Lowest held its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May. It is going to be released in theaters by A24 on August 15 before making its Apple TV+ streaming debut on September 5.

Lee directed it, and Alan Fox wrote the script. It is a remake of Akira Kurosawa's legendary 1963 movie High and Low. High and Low was based on Evan Hunter's 1959 novel King's Ransom.

Highest 2 Lowest marks the first collaboration between Washington and Lee since 2006's Inside Man. He also starred in Lee's Mo' Better Blues, He Got Game, and Malcolm X.