Mack Hollins is built a little differently than most NFL receivers. The 31-year-old veteran, currently fighting for a starting spot in the New England Patriots’ offense, has drawn attention for his “Tarzan” lifestyle. Hollins eats without utensils. He avoids shoes at almost every opportunity, including when he walks into practice. And it turns out this isn’t just about making a statement, it’s rooted in a mix of personal philosophy, science, and a bit of old-school grit.

Hollins signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Patriots in March. Not long after, he was spotted strolling into Gillette Stadium barefoot for his introductory press conference. He’s been doing this for years, dating back to his early NFL days. On the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Hollins explained one blunt reason why.

“People are so soft now,” Hollins said. “Like bro, do something hard for once. It’s not even hard to wear no shoes… walking into games, no matter what, I have to be barefoot.”

That’s only part of it. Hollins says his barefoot lifestyle began about six or seven years ago when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. He met trainers from Melbourne Muscular Therapy in Australia, who practiced and preached barefoot movement. Initially skeptical, Hollins soon bought in, training without shoes for years and gradually adopting it as a full-time habit outside of games.

From root to resilience

For Hollins, the habit has become about more than toughness. He believes there’s a direct connection between strong feet and staying healthy in the NFL.

“A tree that doesn’t have a great root system will fall over when a storm hits,” Hollins explained. “Your feet will be your root.” He argues that strengthening the base of the body can help absorb impact, reduce injury risk, and improve overall performance.

He also likes the simplicity. “One less thing to pack,” Hollins said with a grin, noting that it keeps his travel bag under 50 pounds and saves money. On a deeper level, Hollins even credits going barefoot with helping him feel grounded, describing humans as “electric beings” who benefit from releasing excess charge into the earth.

So whether it’s science, spirituality, or just a challenge to toughen people up, Mack Hollins is sticking to his barefoot ways. And in a league where every edge counts, he’s betting his roots will keep him standing tall.

