Wes Anderson's Asteroid City just hit theaters nationwide, but the auteur is already thinking about his next film which he revealed will feature an Oscar-winner in every single shot of it.

Speaking to the French outlet Le Monde, Anderson revealed that his next feature film will have Benicio del Toro in every shot.

Furthermore, Anderson teased a darker tone for the film which is notable given the airy and comforting tone most of his films have. “I can't tell. you much more than that except that it will be about espionage, a father-daughter relationship, and, let's say, with a rather dark tone.”

To date, Benicio del Toro has only appeared in one of Anderson's films, The French Dispatch. He played Moses Rosenthaler, an artist that's in prison, in one of the film's anthology stories, “The Concrete Masterpiece.” His particular segment of the film also featured the likes of Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Léa Seydoux.

Wes Anderson is known for his comforting films like Moonrise Kingdom, The Life Aquatic, and The Darjeeling Limited. While they can feature heavy themes, Anderson's films generally keep the mood up and don't tread into darker waters. However, he has gone into different mediums with a couple of animated films (Fantastic Mr. Fox, Isle of Dogs) under his belt in addition to his live-action films. To date, Anderson has made 11 feature films and has another short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, coming later this year for Netflix.

His latest film, Asteroid City, is another ensemble piece with yet another stacked cast list. The likes of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Steve Carrell, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and Jeff Goldblum (among more) are featured in the film. It takes place in a fictional desert town in 1955 and follows a Junior Stargazer convention.

Asteroid City is in theaters now.