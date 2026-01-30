There will be a lot of new additions to Paramount+ in February 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!), and subscribers will want to keep an eye out for them.
One of the biggest highlights is the mid-season Season 2 premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It premieres on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 26.
All the new movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ in February 2026
Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in February 2026. Note: “**” indicates CBS titles available to stream via the live feed on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers.
Sunday, Feb. 1
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A Walk on the Moon
- Almost Famous
- American Assassin*
- American Beauty
- American Gigolo
- Amistad
- Anything Else
- Ashby
- Ask The Dust
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Bang Bang
- Becoming Jane
- Blue Eyed Girl
- Boomerang
- Bottom of the 9th
- Boudica: Queen of War
- Bounce
- Boys and Girls
- Bride & Prejudice
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Bridget Jones's Baby
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Call Me by Your Name
- Changeland
- Cinema Paradiso
- Cloverfield
- Down to Earth (2001)
- Down To You
- Due Justice
- Eagle vs Shark
- Ella Enchanted
- Emma (1996)
- End of Sentence
- Face/Off
- Fear
- Forces Of Nature
- Four Letters of Love
- Frida
- Get Rich or Die Tryin'
- Grease
- Grease 2
- Hardball
- Harlem Nights
- Heatwave
- Here Comes the Boom
- Hotel Artemis*
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Used to Go Here
- Jane Eyre (1996)
- Jersey Girl
- Just Like Heaven
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
- Kindred
- Kiss The Girls
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Lilies Not for Me
- Losing Isaiah
- Love, Rosie
- Marshall
- Marshmallow
- Match Point
- Old Guy*
- Our Friend
- Persona
- Pretty Red Dress
- Queen & Slim
- Regarding Us
- Roman Holiday
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Run
- Runaway Bride
- Sabrina (1995)
- Save the Last Dance
- Seaside
- Shakespeare in Love
- She's All That
- Shrink
- Sixteen Candles
- Superstar
- Team America: World Police
- The Argument
- The Beldham
- The Best of Me
- The Foreigner*
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
- The Godfather Part II
- The Golden Child
- The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
- The Hurricane
- The Longshots*
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Outlaws
- The Prince and Me
- The Prophecy
- The Romantics
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Saint (1997)
- The Score
- The Silent Planet
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Stepford Wives (2004)
- The To Do List
- The Violent Heart
- The Virgin Suicides
- The Wood
- The Words
- The Yards
- Til Death Do Us Part
- To Catch a Thief
- Us
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Monday, Feb. 2
- The Reader*
Wednesday, Feb. 4
- Air Disasters (Season 23)
- 68 Kill*
Wednesday, Feb. 11
- How Did They Fix That? (Season 4)
Thursday, Feb. 12
- Can You Keep A Secret? (US premiere)
Friday, Feb. 13
- Coldwater (Showtime original series series finale)
Sunday, Feb. 15
- Mother's Day*
Article Continues Below
Wednesday, Feb. 18
- PAW Patrol (Season 11)
- Wild Boys: Strangers in Town
Friday, Feb. 20
- Dreaming Whilst Black (Season 2 US premiere)
Monday, Feb. 23
- CIA (new CBS premiere)**
- DMV (Season 1 mid-season premiere)**
- FBI (Season 8 mid-season premiere)**
- The Neighborhood (Season 8 mid-season premiere)*
Wednesday, Feb. 25
- Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans**
Thursday, Feb. 26
- Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Season 2 mid-season premiere)**
- Ghosts (Season 5 mid-season premiere)**
- Matlock (Season 2 mid-season premiere)**
- Elsbeth (Season 3 mid-season premiere)**
Friday, Feb. 27
- Boston Blue (Season 1 mid-season premiere)**
- Fire Country (Season 4 mid-season premiere)**
- Sherrif Country (Season 1 mid-season premiere)**
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in February 2026, sign up for a free trial.