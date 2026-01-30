There will be a lot of new additions to Paramount+ in February 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!), and subscribers will want to keep an eye out for them.

One of the biggest highlights is the mid-season Season 2 premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It premieres on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 26.

All the new movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ in February 2026

Paramount+ logo in front of Christmas tree background.

Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in February 2026. Note: “**” indicates CBS titles available to stream via the live feed on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers.

Sunday, Feb. 1

  • A Night At The Roxbury
  • A Walk on the Moon
  • Almost Famous
  • American Assassin*
  • American Beauty
  • American Gigolo
  • Amistad
  • Anything Else
  • Ashby
  • Ask The Dust
  • Bad News Bears (2005)
  • Bang Bang
  • Becoming Jane
  • Blue Eyed Girl
  • Boomerang
  • Bottom of the 9th
  • Boudica: Queen of War
  • Bounce
  • Boys and Girls
  • Bride & Prejudice
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
  • Bridget Jones's Baby
  • Bridget Jones's Diary
  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Changeland
  • Cinema Paradiso
  • Cloverfield
  • Down to Earth (2001)
  • Down To You
  • Due Justice
  • Eagle vs Shark
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Emma (1996)
  • End of Sentence
  • Face/Off
  • Fear
  • Forces Of Nature
  • Four Letters of Love
  • Frida
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin'
  • Grease
  • Grease 2
  • Hardball
  • Harlem Nights
  • Heatwave
  • Here Comes the Boom
  • Hotel Artemis*
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • I Used to Go Here
  • Jane Eyre (1996)
  • Jersey Girl
  • Just Like Heaven
  • Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
  • Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
  • Kindred
  • Kiss The Girls
  • Like Water for Chocolate
  • Lilies Not for Me
  • Losing Isaiah
  • Love, Rosie
  • Marshall
  • Marshmallow
  • Match Point
  • Old Guy*
  • Our Friend
  • Persona
  • Pretty Red Dress
  • Queen & Slim
  • Regarding Us
  • Roman Holiday
  • Rugrats Go Wild
  • Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
  • Run
  • Runaway Bride
  • Sabrina (1995)
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Seaside
  • Shakespeare in Love
  • She's All That
  • Shrink
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Superstar
  • Team America: World Police
  • The Argument
  • The Beldham
  • The Best of Me
  • The Foreigner*
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
  • The Godfather Part II
  • The Golden Child
  • The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
  • The Hurricane
  • The Longshots*
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • The Outlaws
  • The Prince and Me
  • The Prophecy
  • The Romantics
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Saint (1997)
  • The Score
  • The Silent Planet
  • The Sons of Katie Elder
  • The Stepford Wives (2004)
  • The To Do List
  • The Violent Heart
  • The Virgin Suicides
  • The Wood
  • The Words
  • The Yards
  • Til Death Do Us Part
  • To Catch a Thief
  • Us
  • Vampire in Brooklyn
  • What's Eating Gilbert Grape
  • Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Monday, Feb. 2

  • The Reader*

Wednesday, Feb. 4

  • Air Disasters (Season 23)
  • 68 Kill*

Wednesday, Feb. 11

  • How Did They Fix That? (Season 4)

Thursday, Feb. 12

  • Can You Keep A Secret? (US premiere)

Friday, Feb. 13

  • Coldwater (Showtime original series series finale)

Sunday, Feb. 15

  • Mother's Day*
Article Continues Below

Wednesday, Feb. 18

  • PAW Patrol (Season 11)
  • Wild Boys: Strangers in Town

Friday, Feb. 20

  • Dreaming Whilst Black (Season 2 US premiere)

Monday, Feb. 23

  • CIA (new CBS premiere)**
  • DMV (Season 1 mid-season premiere)**
  • FBI (Season 8 mid-season premiere)**
  • The Neighborhood (Season 8 mid-season premiere)*

Wednesday, Feb. 25

  • Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans**

Thursday, Feb. 26

  • Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Season 2 mid-season premiere)**
  • Ghosts (Season 5 mid-season premiere)**
  • Matlock (Season 2 mid-season premiere)**
  • Elsbeth (Season 3 mid-season premiere)**

Friday, Feb. 27

  • Boston Blue (Season 1 mid-season premiere)**
  • Fire Country (Season 4 mid-season premiere)**
  • Sherrif Country (Season 1 mid-season premiere)**

To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in February 2026, sign up for a free trial.