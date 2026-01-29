It sounds like another former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, is taking aim at the high ticket prices for Harry Styles' 2026 tour.

During Malik's show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 (via NME), he may have taken a shot at Styles while addressing the crowd. He first thanked those in attendance for going to his show, even if they traveled into Vegas for it.

“Who's from Vegas? Who's from elsewhere?” Malik asked the crowd. “I just want to say a big, big thank you to each and every single one of you for being here with me tonight. You could've been anywhere, [but] you decided to spend your night with me.”

His next comment is what may have been aimed at Styles. “Hopefully the ticket prices weren't too high — just saying!” he said, grinning before shrugging. “Anyway!…”

Harry Styles' 2026 tour's ticket prices have been controversial

When Styles announced his 2026 Together, Together Tour, it was clear that it was going to be a hot ticket item. It was going to be especially hard to get tickets in the United States since his only shows there in 2026 were going to be in New York City. However, it might have been even more expensive than expected.

There has been backlash for his ticket prices. Even Liam Gallagher, who is coming off the highly anticipated Oasis Live '25 Tour, the group's first tour since 2009, was shocked by the prices.

Either way, Styles will embark on his first tour in three years this year. The Together, Together Tour will begin on May 16, 2026, in Amsterdam.

Styles will perform 66 shows across seven cities around the world. He will play 12 shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

That isn't his biggest mini-residency, though. Styles will perform 30 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City from Aug. 26 to Oct. 31. During his last tour, Styles played 20 shows at Madison Square Garden, including a 15-show residency in 2022.