Derrick Henry and comedian Kathryn Hahn are bringing their power to the protein-packed OIKOS in their Super Bowl spot.

The Baltimore Ravens running back is sitting on a classic San Francisco cable car alongside the comedian when suddenly it breaks down in OIKOS' latest Super Bowl ad. While Henry eats his OIKOS yogurt, Hahn asks the NFL star to hold her OIKOS protein shake while the comedian jumps out of the cable car that has begun rolling down the hill. The OIKOS shake activated Hahn's power to hold the cable car up while the Ravens' running back looks on.

Henry shared with ClutchPoints how appreciative he was to be a part of the Super Bowl spot.

“They reached out to my team about the partnership, which I was excited about to be in their big spots during the big game,” the NFL star exclusively told ClutchPoints. “I'm very appreciative and thankful to talk about OIKOS high protein products, which I love and which I need to be able to perform at a high level.”

As a running back, Henry shared that OIKOS allows him to be fueled enough to perform at his best capacity.

“You know, at my position, you need strength and endurance and the product that OIKOS has that's packed with high protein definitely does that. One of their new products, the OIKOS Triple Zero, which is packed with high protein, Greek yogurt, a great snack,” Henry adds as he holds up the yogurt. “So I don't know if you like to snack, but if you want something that holds you off and give you a lot of protein its OIKOS Triple Zero Greek yogurt.”

Hahn shared why this spot is so special for her and which ones are her favorite OIKOS products.

“I love how this ad turns moments of strength into a humorous take on heroism,” shared

the actress in the press release. “Performance demands quick thinking and full-body energy, so partnering with OIKOS to celebrate strength was the perfect fit. OIKOS Protein Shakes help fuel me, whether I’m heading to set or juggling a packed schedule. Their protein shakes provide convenient protein and fiber, whether I am on set or on the go – especially Vanilla, my favorite.”

OIKOS protein shakes come in 12 oz. bottles in flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and salted caramel with 30g of protein. The yogurt comes in 15g of protein in 5.7-ounce servings.

Senior Vice President of OIKOS, Danone U.S., Victoria Badiola, shared that Henry and Hahn were no-brainers for the spot and that their positions are able to connect with their wide audiences.

“Kathryn and Derrick embody what OIKOS stands for – strength, resilience, and the ability

to overcome challenges with confidence,” says Badiola. “Whether on the football field or the big screen, they understand that true strength needs support from high-quality protein. This partnership gives us a powerful platform to connect with fans during one of the year’s biggest sporting moments – delivering an inspiring message about how our protein-packed products fuel strength in ways you’d never expect.”

“The Big Hill” ad will air exclusively on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, leading into halftime on Feb. 8.

Take a look at the spot below: