Arguably one of the richest boxers in the industry currently, Jake Paul is known for his work as a social media influencer as well as a celebrity boxer. He recently made headlines after purchasing his $40 million ranch in Georgia, using the money he reportedly got from his Mike Tyson fight.

The enormous property is located close to Bainbridge in Decatur County, Georgia, on the shore of Lake Seminole. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Paul offered a full tour of his ranch, which included several luxury aminities including a gigantic playground with a lake, gym, shooting range, and ATV track.

The video begins with “The Problem Child” and his older brother, Logan Paul, driving a Lamborghini at a speed of 120mph on his three-mile-long driveway. In the same video, Paul opened up about what he does with the money he gets from boxing and claimed, “You might be wondering – what do I spend my millions of dollars with from beating people's a**es?”

According to Paul, the property is 6000-acre and costs $40 million. In the same video, he also compared the size of his property with Manhattan and stated, “This entire property is over half the size of Manhattan.” Continuing to flaunt his property, Paul also noted his hopes to make an airstrip on the property, as well as over $5 million worth of vehicles on the property. He admitted to killing an alligator on the property and making fight shorts out of it for his match against Anthony Joshua, a fight he ultimately lost.