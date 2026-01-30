It will be a busy month in February 2026 for Apple TV with new movies and TV shows, so subscribers should keep an eye out (Sign up for a free trial!).

Of course, the second and third seasons of Hijack and Shrinking will continue in February. Additionally, the second season premieres of Jennifer Garner-led The Last Thing He Told Me and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The Last Thing He Told Me is based on Laura Dave's novel of the same name. The first season premiered in April 2023, and it was green-lit for a second season the following March.

Garner stars in the series alongside Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, and nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Additionally, Garner is an executive producer of the series.

The biggest premiere is A24's 2025 movie Eternity, which is coming in Apple TV on Friday, Feb. 13. It follows a woman, played by Elizabeth Olsen, who has to choose between two men (played by Miles Teller and Callum Turner) to spend the rest of eternity with.

Eternity premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. It was released in theaters a couple of months later on Nov. 26. Now, it will be available to stream on Apple TV in February 2026.

All the movies and TV shows coming to Apple TV in February 2026

Below is the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Apple TV in February 2026.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Hijack (Season 2, Episode 4)

Shrinking (Season 3, Episode 2)

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Hijack (Season 2, Episode 5)

Shrinking (Season 3, Episode 3)

Friday, Feb. 13

Article Continues Below

Eternity

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Hijack (Season 2, Episode 6)

Shrinking (Season 3, Episode 4)

Friday, Feb. 20

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Hijack (Season 2, Episode 7)

Shrinking (Season 3, Episode 5)

Friday, Feb. 27

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2, Episode 2)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2 premiere)

To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV in February 2026, sign up for a free trial.