After years away from in-ring action, Tyson Fury is now all set to make his boxing return later this year. Officially announced and confirmed, “The Gypsy King” will fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in a heavyweight showdown on Apr. 11, 2026. The fight is set to take place in Fury's native country, the UK. It will be streamed live on Netflix.

However, almost two weeks before Fury's official return news, Irish boxer and former featherweight champion Carl Frampton MBE appeared for an interview on The Action Network. There, he addressed Fury's repeated comebacks.

“I think there's no doubt that he loves the sport. He loves to fight, and even when he retired we've seen the footage of him — he was always running, always hitting bags, always doing something. I think it's important for him to stay active and keep his mind occupied.

“Why does he keep coming back? I just think he loves it. I know other fighters like that. It wasn't me — towards the end of my career, I wanted to get out, relax, spend time with my family, and not have to get up early for runs or grind through hard rounds in the gym. But Tyson is someone who genuinely enjoys it,” Frampton said. “I think this is the fifth time he's come out of retirement or something like that, and I have the feeling Tyson Fury will keep fighting for as long as the British Board of Control gives him a license. He just loves it.”

Throughout his lengthy boxing career, Fury has retired and come out of retirement multiple times, with public, short-lived retirements occurring in 2022 and early 2025. Ahead of his comeback fight, Fury stands at 34-2-1, with 24KOs, while Makhmudov boasts a record of 21-2, with 19 KOs.

Tyson Fury officially addresses his boxing return

In a recent Instagram story posted online, Tyson Fury opened and officially addressed his upcoming return. “I told you. I told ya'll, there was a big announcement coming today baby. I've done it. Got it over the line and I am absolutely psyched. Ready today to fight, come on!”

The 37-year-old was busy filming with Netflix for the hit documentary series At Home with the Furys, Season 2.