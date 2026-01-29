After several months of waiting, former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has finally returned to the wrestling ring, but not how one would have expected. Last seen wrestling at AEW Dynasty 2025 against Bandido, Jericho has been on a hiatus since then.

Reportedly done with All Elite Wrestling and on his way back to WWE, “The Learning Tree” was recently spotted sharing a wrestling ring with Nicole Kidman as part of Apple TV's new series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

In one of the photos shared by Margo’s Got Money Troubles' official interview with Elle, Kidman was seen sporting a colorful wrestling gear inside a red mat ring, which seemingly looked like an indie wrestling promotion, while Jericho stood behind her leaning on the turnbuckles. The show is set to premiere on Apr. 15, 2026, this year, and will also star Michelle Pfeiffer.

Chris Jericho is sharing the ring with Nicole Kidman in Apple+ TV series Margo’s Got Money Troubles pic.twitter.com/9xz9yWyjfX — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 29, 2026

In the recent interview with Elle, cast member Elle Fanning opened up and described the series. The show is based on a hit novel where the main character, Margo, gets pregnant with her Professor’s baby and turns to OnlyFans. She proceeds to utilize the marketing knowledge gained from her pro wrestler father to make money and support herself and her child.

When will Chris Jericho return to professional wrestling?

Heavily rumored to be back with WWE this year and possibly begin a retirement storyline, similar to John Cena and AJ Styles, Jericho is still visible on AEW's active roster page. With the Royal Rumble 2026 steadily approaching in less than a week, Jericho is speculated to be present at the event and compete. Triple H also recently teased several surprises for the show, which raised the stakes for Jericho's comeback.