Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and Shane Gillis are on a mission in their latest Bud Light Super Bowl spot.

The NFL Hall of Famer, Grammy-nominated rapper, and comedian meet up at a wedding in a new Bud Light ad when Gillis asks, “Oo, what’s that?” as he points to Manning's beer.

“First beer of the wedding,” the Super Bowl champion replies, smiling.

“Is there enough for everyone?” Post Malone asks as Manning points to the keg of Bud Light. After they see the keg beginning to roll down the hill, the “White Iverson” rapper jumps into action and says, “I got this,” before completely missing the keg. Then, gradually, the wedding guests begin rolling down the hill as the ad is soundtracked by the late R&B icon Whitney Houston's “I Will Always Love You” plays in a slow tempo.

Manning, Post Malone, and Gillis are not amateurs when it comes to using their talents to showcase Bud Light. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has been in four Bud Light ads, Gillis has starred in three, and the “Sunflower” rapper is the most senior of the group, having been recruited for Bud Light spots five times.

“Nobody does Super Bowl like Bud Light, so getting to be part of their commercial for the third year in a row was incredible. It's always a good time when Post, Shane and I get together, and this wedding is going to be the can’t-miss event of Super Bowl Sunday,” Manning said in a press release.

Post Malone has been partnered with Bud Light for nearly a decade shared what it meant to be a part of the Super Bowl spot this year, “I haven’t been to too many weddings, but this was one I definitely couldn’t miss! It’s always a party on set with Bud Light and I was stoked to reunite with my boys and return for my fifth Super Bowl commercial with Bud Light.”

Gillis who hosted the 2025 ESPYs was happy to get back together with the two-time Super Bowl champion and rapper, “Doing a second Super Bowl commercial with Bud Light this year was great. I was glad to hang out with Post and Peyton again for this one.”

Bud Light is the official beer sponsor of the NFL and Todd Allen, the SVP of Marketing for Bud Light, shared how they plan to get fans even more involved for the upcoming game day weekend.

“As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL for over 20 years, creating an iconic Super Bowl campaign is an opportunity we don’t take lightly,” Allen said. “This year, our ‘Keg’ TVC and overall plan is set to create a memorable Super Bowl LX weekend for NFL fans across the country. Whether you’re watching our hilarious ‘Keg’ spot with Posty, Shane, and Peyton, getting $60 off your keg for Super Bowl Sunday or attending our Post Malone and Buddies show in San Francisco, there’s no doubt Bud Light is here to make Super Bowl LX an epic experience.”

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are facing off in the 2026 Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium, airing on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Take a look at the ad below: