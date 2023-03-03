The Pacific Tigers take on the San Francisco Dons in the WCC Tournament. Check out our West Coast Tournament odds series for our Pacific San Francisco prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pacific San Francisco.

The San Francisco Dons enter the cauldron of March. One year ago, San Francisco made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over two decades. The Dons finally recaptured a measure of their glorious college basketball history, which is marked by Bill Russell’s two national championships in the 1950s and by other subsequent teams which made the Elite Eight in 1973 and 1974, and also the Sweet 16 in 1978 and 1979. USF had a robust college basketball program through 1982, but after that year and a long period of prosperity, the well ran dry. The 1998 team and last year’s team are the only two NCAA Tournament teams the Dons have created in the past 41 years of major college basketball.

Precisely because of last year’s success, this season began with a lot of optimism and a decidedly different feeling on the hilltop, but the campaign didn’t unfold as anyone expected or hoped. The sixth-place finish in the West Coast Conference standings is a big disappointment, but the great thing about March is that the WCC Tournament gives San Francisco a chance to wipe away the frustrations of the past four months. If this team, which is talented, can get things in order, it has the ability to make good teams sweat. It’s March. Anything can happen.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Pacific-San Francisco West Coast Tournament odds.

West Coast Tournament Odds: Pacific-San Francisco Odds

Pacific Tigers: +8.5 (-102)

San Francisco Dons: -8.5 (-120)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacific vs. San Francisco

TV: Local/regional cable

Stream: WCC Network, FuboTV

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT — approximate time; 30 minutes after the end of Portland-BYU in Las Vegas

Why Pacific Could Cover the Spread

San Francisco has been one of the big underachievers in college basketball this year. As we noted above, the Dons made the NCAA Tournament last season and were full of optimism and had reason to think they could keep the fun going on the hilltop. They lost a six-point lead to Gonzaga in the closing minutes of an early January home game, and that gut punch set them back. They have not been able to find a consistent winning mentality over the next two months. It is hard for a team which underachieves to suddenly flip the switch. Pacific has nothing to lose here. The Tigers can make San Francisco feel tournament pressure and wind up covering the spread, which is not insignificant. Pacific can lose by eight and still cover.

Why San Francisco Could Cover the Spread

The Dons know they need to make a stand here in the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas, and one should expect them to achieve a mental reset which treats this as a fresh start and a chance to do something very special. USF knows that the sooner it can put Pacific to bed in this late-night game, the better chance it will have in Saturday’s quarterfinals, which would give the Dons an opportunity to play their way into Monday’s semifinals and get close to their dream of making the NCAA Tournament. This is where the Dons put an end to their underachieving.

Final Pacific-San Francisco Prediction & Pick

The talent gap here is significant, and San Francisco is going to put up a ton of points. Take USF.

Final Pacific-San Francisco Prediction & Pick: San Francisco -8.5