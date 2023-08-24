West Ham United are close to signing Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer. For most of this window, the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the deal between Kudus and West Ham is “extremely close”. A new formal bid of £37m has been sent to the Dutch Giants, which is likely to be accepted. The final details are yet to be completed as both parties will sit again. However, the talks are in advanced stages, and there is a feeling within the West Ham hierarchy and Kudus' representatives that the deal is 90% completed. The agreement will include a sell-on clause.

It is also reported that Kudus will sign a five-year contract at West Ham, with the option of extending it for a further year. Currently, he has two years left on his deal at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The Hammers are in desperate need of new midfielders after seeing the club-record sale of Declan Rice. West Ham were on the brink of losing Lucas Paqueta on a big-money move as well, but the negotiations with Manchester City broke down at the last minute. However, there is an expectation that the Premier League champions will bid again for the Brazilian midfielder in January.

Hence, West Ham are in need for a strong squad spine as they are competing in four different competitions after qualifying for the Europa League this season. The Hammers qualified for the Europa League after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League this June.