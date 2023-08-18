West Ham are actively discussing the possibility of signing Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer. This summer, the Ghanaian midfielder has also been linked to Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have opened talks to sign Kudus. The new round of talks are scheduled as the agreement on personnel is close to being finalized. However, a few underlying terms still need to be discussed between both parties.

It is reported that West Ham are verbally communicating with Ajax about the deal of Kudus. No formal bids have been launched yet, but the talks are advancing.

Arsenal had the signing of Kudus in mind, but their plans have changed after the ACL rupture of newly-signed Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender suffered a long-term injury in the opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest. Hence, the Gunners have prioritized his short-term replacement rather than a new midfielder.

With Arsenal's interest in Kudus declining, it presents West Ham with the chance to sign the Ajax midfielder. The Hammers have had a frustrating summer after the club-record sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal. There are reports that David Moyes and the West Ham hierarchy have had a stressful relationship over the past few months due to the lack of transfer activity. The former Manchester United manager remains the only Premier League manager yet to land a formidable signing this summer.

Moreover, the strong links of Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City aren't doing any favors to the Hammers either. They tried to sign Manchester United's Harry Maguire, but the English defender refused to agree on personal terms and wants his current club to pay the remainder of his contract.