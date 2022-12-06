By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

JT Daniels is once again taking his talents to another school, as he is set to enter the transfer portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. He follows in the footsteps of fellow West Virginia football quarterback Will Crowder, who already expressed his decision to enter the portal on Monday.

Daniels is one who can be considered a college football journeyman. Before arriving in Morgantown in 2022 to play for West Virginia football, Daniels had already suited up for the USC Trojans and the Georgia Bulldogs, with whom he won a national title back in 2021 when he was also edged out from the QB1 slot by Stetson Bennett.

Since West Virginia football failed to clinch bowl eligibility in 2022, the Mountaineers had nothing to look forward to in the postseason and will now have to plan on how to answer plenty of questions in the offseason.

In one season with West Virginia football, Daniels posted 2,107 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing 61.2 percent of his passes — a career-low. Daniels has one more year left in his college eligibility, so it’s going to be interesting to see which program would eventually land his services and at what capacity will he be serving his next team.