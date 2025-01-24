ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

West Virginia has been a surprise team this season, while Kansas State has had a rough start. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-Kansas State prediction and pick.

West Virginia is 13-5 this season, with notable wins against Gonzaga, Arizona, Georgetown, Kansas, and Iowa State. They also lost to Pitt, Louisville, Arizona, and Houston. Javon Small has been the engine that makes this offense go for the Mountaineers, especially with Tucker DeVries injured. This is a big game because they need to bounce back after losing to Arizona State in their last game.

Kansas State is 7-11 this season, with notable wins against George Washington and Cincinnati. However, they have also suffered big losses against LSU, St. John's, TCU, Houston, Texas Tech, Kansas, and Baylor. David N'Guessan and Brendan Hausen are the two biggest keys for the Wildcats this season, and they will be the biggest keys in this game against West Virginia at home.

Here are the West Virginia-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-Kansas State Odds

West Virginia: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -104

Kansas State: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 131.5 (-110)

Under: 131.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia's defense has been great this year. They allow 63.9 points per game, 39.7% shooting from the field and 28.2% from behind the arc. They are also 18th in defensive rating on KenPom at 94.6. Down low, Amani Hansberry has been the main key, averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.

Two players average at least one block per game, with Eduardo Andre leading with 1.9. Finally, three Mountaineers average at least one steal per game, with Small leading with 1.8. This defense is the biggest key to the Mountaineers' success. They have locked down teams this season, and it should be no different in this matchup in Manhattan, Kansas.

Kansas State's offense has had a rough start to the season, especially in Big 12 play. They score 72.6 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45%, and a three-point percentage of 33.6%. Three Wildcats are averaging over double digits, with David N'Guessan leading with 12.6 points per game.

Next, do-it-all forward Coleman Hawkins leads the team with 4.4 assists per game. The Wildcats go as their frontcourt goes as an offense, and things have been mixed. This is an awful matchup for this offense because West Virginia has the ability to completely shut down Kansas State's offense, even on the road.

Kansas State's defense has struggled this season. They allow 71.8 points per game, 44.6% from the field, and 36.4% from behind the arc. The frontcourt has been a big bright spot, with N'Guessan leading the team with 7.4 rebounds per game and Coleman Hawkins just behind with seven rebounds per game.

Hawkins also leads the team in blocks at 1.3 per game and in steals at two per game. This defense has a decent matchup against a West Virginia offense that has had a rough year, especially with DeVries. Still, West Virginia has more talent, and Small can score on this defense pretty easily.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia has struggled on offense this season. They score 71.8 points per game, have a field-goal percentage of 42.7%, and a three-point percentage of 33.6%. Three Mountaineers are averaging more than double digits this season, with Javon Small leading the team with 19.5 points per game, and he needs to do even more for this offense with Tucker DeVries still being injured. He also leads the team in ball movement, with 5.1 assists per game.

This offense has some great pieces, like Small, and it should find success because Kansas State has struggled all year. However, this is still a tough matchup for this offense going on the road.

Final West Virginia-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

West Virginia will easily win and cover this game. Kansas State has fallen off a cliff this season. They are 1-6 in the Big 12 and have lost six straight entering this game. Kansas State has no one who can consistently guard Javon Small, and West Virginia has the tools to shut down this offense, even on the road. The Mountaineers will win, cover on the road, and bounce back from their loss to Arizona State.

Final West Virginia-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: West Virginia +1.5 (-118)