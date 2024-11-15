ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between West Virginia and Pittsburgh. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-Pitt prediction and pick.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) are set to clash in the 191st edition of the Backyard Brawl on Friday night. This rivalry game, tipping off at 8:00 PM EST at the Petersen Events Center, promises intense competition. West Virginia, under new coach Darian DeVries, has started strong with wins over Robert Morris and UMass, led by Tucker DeVries' 17.5 points per game. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has dominated their first three games, with Ishmael Leggett averaging 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Panthers' home-court advantage and balanced offense could prove decisive, but West Virginia's defensive solidity and new system may pose a significant challenge.

Here are the West Virginia-Pitt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-Pitt Odds

West Virginia: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +235

Pittsburgh: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pitt

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The West Virginia Mountaineers are poised to emerge victorious in the 191st edition of the Backyard Brawl against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday. Despite being the underdogs, the Mountaineers have shown impressive form in their first two games of the season, showcasing a potent offense that averages 81 points per game. The team's success revolves around the stellar play of Tucker DeVries, who leads the squad with 17.5 points per game and contributes significantly in rebounds, assists, and steals. West Virginia's balanced attack, coupled with their solid defensive efforts (holding opponents to 64 points per game), gives them a fighting chance against Pitt's high-powered offense.

The Mountaineers' three-point shooting prowess could be the x-factor in this matchup. Their ability to stretch the floor and create scoring opportunities from beyond the arc will put pressure on Pitt's defense, which has shown vulnerabilities in their first three games. West Virginia's experience in close games, as evidenced by their recent victory where they had to overcome a second-half deficit, demonstrates their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. This mental toughness, combined with the rivalry's intensity, could give the Mountaineers the edge they need to upset the Panthers on their home court. If West Virginia can control the tempo, limit turnovers, and capitalize on their shooting efficiency, they have a strong chance of securing a statement win in this highly anticipated Backyard Brawl.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Panthers are primed to secure a victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the upcoming Backyard Brawl on Friday. Pitt's home-court advantage at the Petersen Events Center will be a significant factor, as the Panthers have historically thrived in front of their passionate fan base. Head coach Jeff Capel has his team playing with confidence and cohesion, as evidenced by their strong 3-0 start to the season. The Panthers' balanced offensive attack, led by the impressive Ishmael Leggett (averaging 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game), will be difficult for West Virginia's defense to contain.

Pitt's depth and experience will also play a crucial role in this matchup. The Panthers have shown they can score from multiple positions, with players like Cameron Corhen and Damian Dunn providing solid support. Their ability to adapt to different defensive schemes and maintain offensive pressure throughout the game will be key. Additionally, Pitt's defense has been stout in their early games, and they should be able to disrupt West Virginia's offensive rhythm, especially given the Mountaineers' adjustment period under new coach Darian DeVries. The combination of home-court energy, offensive firepower, and defensive tenacity makes Pittsburgh the favorite to emerge victorious in this heated rivalry game.

Final West Virginia-Pitt Prediction & Pick

While the Backyard Brawl rivalry often produces close games, Pittsburgh (-7.5) appears poised to cover the spread against West Virginia (+7.5) in this matchup. The Panthers have shown impressive form to start the season, going 3-0 and displaying a balanced offensive attack led by Ishmael Leggett's 19.7 points per game. Their home-court advantage at the Petersen Events Center will be significant. West Virginia, under new coach Darian DeVries, is still finding its footing with a new system. While they've started 2-0, their competition has been considerably weaker than what they'll face in Pitt. The Mountaineers may struggle to keep pace with the Panthers' offensive firepower, especially in a hostile environment. Pitt's depth, experience, and home-court edge should allow them to pull away in the second half. Look for the Panthers to win by double digits, covering the 7.5-point spread at home.

Final West Virginia-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh -7.5 (-105), Under 148.5 (-110)