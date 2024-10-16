ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Western Michigan has played well this season and visits a surging Buffalo team on Saturday. This is a massive game for the pecking order in the MAC. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Western Michigan-Buffalo prediction and pick.

Western Michigan has been inconsistent this season but is surging now. They are 3-3, but they won three out of their last four games. They lost to Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Marshall but then had wins against Bethune-Cookman, Ball State, and Akron. They are an exciting team to watch due to the style of offense they play, and they have the ability to knock teams off due to their offense.

Buffalo has been a solid team this season. They are 4-2. They have losses against Missouri and UConn and wins against Lafayette, Massachusetts, Northern Illinois, and Toledo. Thanks to their defense, they are undefeated in MAC play and should be a contender for the conference all season. They have a lot of potential as the season progresses.

Western Michigan: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -115

Buffalo: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Western Michigan has been surging lately. They are a fun team that has an offense that can score. They are averaging 367.2 yards and then 28.7 points per game. Quarterback Hayden Wolff has been solid under center. He has 1,098 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 69.4% completion percentage. The running game has been solid, too, with Jaden Nixon having 505 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 82 carries. The receiving corps has not been great, but Anthony Sambucci leads with 286 yards on 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Western Michigan's defense has struggled this season and has been inconsistent. They are allowing 34.7 points and 440.7 yards per game. The defense needs to step up because the Buffalo offense has not been great this season. The big key will be on the ground, where the Bulls' strength is, and Western Michigan allows 167.8 rushing yards per game. The defense must be massive against an offense that has struggled to find consistency, like the Bulls.

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo has been solid this season despite an offense that has had trouble with consistency. The offense is averaging 20 points and 270.8 yards per game. Quarterback C.J. Ogbonna has been solid this season at best. He has 751 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and one interception on a 52.3% completion percentage. Buffalo has been okay on the ground at best with the Al-Jay Henderson and Jacqez Barksdale duo. Henderson has 277 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries, and Barksdale has 215 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries. The receivers have struggled, with Victor Snow being the only standout, with 18 receptions for 216 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Buffalo's defense has been the difference-maker for the Bulls this season. They are allowing 22.7 points and 374.7 total yards per game. The passing defense is the unit's biggest weakness, with them allowing 235 yards per game through the air. This is a big matchup because of the amount of points that Western Michigan can put on the scoreboard. This contrasts styles, and this defense needs to be the X-factor for the Bulls against the Broncos.

Final Western Michigan-Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Western Michigan is the better team and the more consistent team right now. The Bulls have had trouble scoring on offense, while the Broncos can score at will. Expect this to be a fun game in Buffalo, but the Broncos should win and cover, thanks to their offense and defense doing just enough to slow other teams down.

Final Western Michigan-Buffalo Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan -1.5 (-106)