‘We’ve moved on’: Sean McVay dishes Belichick-like take on Rams’ Super Bowl victory ahead of new season

The Los Angeles Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions. They spent truckloads of money to keep the core players around as they look to repeat. However, head coach Sean McVay is instilling a different mindset in the team.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, McVay is looking forward to celebrating the championship in the Rams’ season opener. However, he also told reporters ahead of the first game that he doesn’t want his squad to be held up on the past.

“We’ve moved on,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think I’ll always have great reverence for that team, but this is about 2022, being ready to roll at 5:21 [p.m.] when this thing kicks off at SoFi [Stadium] on the 8th. That’s exclusively where my focus and concentration is…It’s one that I’ll always cherish, but I think if you live in the past you’re going to get exposed in the present so we’re not going to do that.”

The Rams indeed have a lot to focus on for this upcoming season, which starts with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Losing key players like Von Miller, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darious Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., Robert Woods, Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett means that new guys will need to step up. The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals both loom as threats to challenge the Rams for NFC West supremacy.

Evne with Matthew Stafford dealing with an elbow injury leading up to the season, the Rams will have to lock in. They should enjoy the festivities of celebrating their well-desrved championship but also have to recongnize how difficult it is to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Not since Super Bowl 39 has a team repeated as champs. Los Angeles has investe heavily into this team and will look to establish itself as a dynasty.