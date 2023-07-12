The WGA writers' strike has taken over Hollywood's news cycle for the last couple of months — causing multiple projects to be delayed and pause their production. While most hope for there to be an end in sight, someone in the industry recently made it seem like that is the new normal for a while.

Deadline published an expose that gave a peek behind the curtain of the ongoing strike. “I think we're in for a long strike, and they're going to let it bleed one,” one person in the industry said.

It appears that the strike could last into the fall as it appears that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers won't even entertain the idea of negotiating with the WWA until then. “Not Halloween precisely, but late October, for sure, is the intention,” one producer told Deadline.

The scariest part of the whole report, however, comes when one studio executive told Deadline, “The endgame [of the strike] is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

The WGA writers' strike began on May 2 and has been going on since then. Over 11,500 members of the WGA are represented in this strike, and let's hope that a resolution can come sooner or later. As it stands, so many projects are being affected as they are writerless. Some films have continued carrying on such as Deadpool 3. However, that film currently has five writers listed including its star Ryan Reynolds. That's one of the biggest swings being taken during the strike, we'll see how it pans out, but a ton of other projects are being paused while the strike continues.