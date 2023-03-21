The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tournament begins Wednesday and it is the start of a long weekend of golf. Scottie Scheffler took home over two million dollars by winning the event last year. He is playing some really good golf this season and he is looking to take home the crown at Austin Country Club. Let’s take a look at the WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play Odds series as we give a prediction and pick for the tournament. We will also tell you how to watch.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the 2023 Golf odds for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for 20 of the players

Golf Odds: 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Scottie Scheffler: +800

Jon Rahm: +1000

Rory McIlroy: +1200

Patrick Cantlay: +1600

Max Homa: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2000

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Xander Schauffele: +2200

Tyrrell Hatton: +2200

Tony Finau: +2200

Jason Day: +2400

Will Zalatoris: +2900

Sungjae Im: +3100

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +3400

Tommy Fleetwood: +3700

Hideki Matsuyama: +4800

Rickie Fowler: +5500

How to Watch 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

TV: NBC, Golf Channel

Stream: Peacock

Time: Wednesday – Sunday, 10 AM – 8 PM ET/7 AM – 5 PM PT

2023 Dell Technologies Match Play Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler +800: Scheffler is playing some great golf this season. He is currently third in the FedEx Cup standings and if going to be the favorite to win many golf tournaments the rest of the season. In nine events this season, he has made every cut and has finished top 10 in six of those events. He pulled out a win in the Presidents Cup and Waste Management Open, two of the harder events. He knows the course well for the match-play weekend and pulled out the win last year. With the way he is playing, it is going to be hard to bet against him.

Jon Rahm +1000: Rahm went on a tear to start 2023. After winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, and The Genesis Invitational, Rahm has found himself at the top of the FedEx Cup standings. It is no fluke that Rahm is at the top. He leads tour players in scoring average and birdies per round. He is also the leader in shots gained and is third in greens in regulation. Rahm had to withdraw from the Players Championship, but he is healthy and ready to go for match play. Do not be surprised if you see his name at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the weekend.

Max Homa +1600: Homa is playing very well and has two wins under his belt this season. In 2023 he has played six events and been top ten in four of them and top five in three. He sits third in the FedEx Cup rankings and it is for good reason. Homa was third in strokes gained on the tour, fourth in birdie average, fifth in scoring average, and second in par three scoring average. Homa has been overshadowed by Scheffler and Rahm, but he has been playing just as well. He has a winnable group, and we can expect to see him stick around after the group stages. Once Saturday hits, it is anyone’s tournament and Max Homa could definitely hold up the trophy at the end of Sunday.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Sleeper Picks

Jason Day +2400: Jason Day has quietly been putting together a pretty solid season. In his last six events, he has finished in the top 20 and he has five top tens on the season. He is sixth on tour in total shots gained and scoring average, and second in bogey avoidance. What makes Day dangerous to win the tournament is playing on Sundays. His final round scoring average of 67.4 is good for third on tour. He is in a group with Collin Morikawa, and that will be a challenge, but if he makes it out of the group stage on Saturday, keep an eye out for him.

Tommy Fleetwood +3700: Fleetwood has played in seven events this season and made the cut six times. He has two top tens and finished tied for third in the Valspar Championship a weekend ago. Fleetwood is ranked pretty low on the FedEx Cup rankings, but he is better than the ranking suggests. He is second on tour in one-putt percentage and putts per round which is very important in these match-play tournaments. Players need to be solid on the green if they want to advance through the tournament. He is 12th in strokes gained tee-to-green, which means he is hitting good shots fairly often. He can definitely win his group, and if he makes it to Saturday he will be a problem.

Final 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play Prediction & Pick

Max Homa has been playing well all season. He has the talent and ability to go up against any golfer in the field and win. I will take Max Homa to win this tournament. Prepare for a long weekend of golf.

Final 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play Prediction & Pick: Max Homa (+1600)