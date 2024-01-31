Should a Caris LeVert trade even be on the table for Cleveland?

With the annual NBA trade deadline looming, things can be a bit delicate for a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers. Right now, the Cavs are one of the hottest teams in basketball, riding a 9-1 record in their last 10 games with so many different role players stepping up every night. In that stretch, Cleveland has soundly defeated teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers, two of the best teams in basketball, while the Cavs were severely undermanned.

So, while there are some concerns for Cleveland's depth, especially on the perimeter, it's understandable not to want to upset the apple cart. Things have been firing on all cylinders for the Cavs and possibly breaking up a part of the band to make an upgrade elsewhere could crater what's been building within Cleveland's locker room. But when reports surface the Cavs are willing to entertain trades with sixth man Caris LeVert, even if it seems unlikely, the trade machine quietly starts to fire up.

“As stated in last week's trade deadline intel story, the Cavaliers have zero interest in trading Jarrett Allen at this moment,” ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported on Tuesday. “The Cavs are still evaluating their options to potentially add a two-way wing. While willing to discuss Caris LeVert in scenarios for a significant wing upgrade, it looks more unlikely than likely that this will occur. Keep an eye on Dean Wade's $5.7 million-dollar contract being packaged ahead of the NBA trade deadline.”

Is Caris LeVert trade worth it for Cavs?

Of the Cavaliers who have stepped up in this hot streak, no one has performed at the same level as LeVert. In 34 appearances for Cleveland this season, including one start, LeVert has averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. More or less, LeVert has become the de facto backup point guard for the Cavs and has thrived as a dark horse option for Sixth Man of the Year.

So, when the idea of trading LeVert enters the ether, it's hard to take any trade chatter too seriously. But with how desperately Cleveland needs more size and help on the perimeter, something LeVert isn't able to give them despite his scoring, it isn't totally out of the realm of possibility either. Don't forget the Cavs, who emptied the clip to acquire Donovan Mitchell before last season, don't have the assets available to make a substantial move. With LeVert playing so well on such a short deal ($15.4 million this year, $16.6 next), it might be time to cozy up to the idea of Cleveland moving on from their sixth man and upgrading elsewhere.

One move that could be worthwhile would involve a transaction with a fellow Eastern Conference contender in the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the trade would go down if it were ever to happen.

Atlanta gets: Robert Covington, Paul Reed, 2025 second-round pick (via Cleveland), 2027 second-round pick (via Cleveland), 2027 second-round pick (via Denver)

Philadelphia gets: Caris LeVert

Cleveland gets: De'Andre Hunter

The Sixers need depth that can satiate their desire for ball handling, so LeVert is a perfect fit. Meanwhile, the Cavs get their guy in De'Andre Hunter, someone they've been linked to in the past and a player who covers the needs of what Cleveland lacks. Finally, the Hawks can retool around Trae Young and get future draft compensation and financial flexibility for their trouble.

But if Cleveland doesn't want to help a fellow Eastern Conference foe like Philadelphia, perhaps they work on a trade with the up-and-coming Orlando Magic instead. The report mentioning LeVert being available did express the Cavs were interested in P.J. Washington, so let's include the Charlotte Hornets in this deal as well.

Charlotte gets: Gary Harris, 2025 second-round pick (via Cleveland)

Orlando gets: Caris LeVert

Cleveland gets: P.J. Washington, 2028 first-round pick (via Orlando)

While this trade doesn't have nearly as many moving parts as the last one, it does add size and shooting to Cleveland's rotation in Washington and an additional trade asset in a future first-rounder from the Magic. Meanwhile, Orlando needs perimeter shooting from their stable of guards and considering that LeVert is connecting on 34.0% of his 5.5 three-point attempts per game, there could be something there. Finally, the Hornets get a little financial breathing room and a second-round draft pick as they continue to tear down and rebuild around a core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Again, trading LeVert doesn't seem realistic considering how important he's been to the Cavs and their recent success. But if an opportunity arises where Cleveland can upgrade elsewhere for the cost of LeVert, it might be something Koby Altman and company have to consider.