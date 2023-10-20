We have a San Francisco 49ers Week 7 game scheduled against the Minnesota Vikings. After a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, the 49ers want to bounce back and secure a win against the Vikings. As the 49ers prepare to face the Vikings, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for San Francisco.

The 49ers lost to the Browns in Week 6 with a score of 19-17. This was the 49ers' first loss of the season, and it came after a wild ending to the game. The Browns handed the 49ers their first loss of the season despite being without several key players, including Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson.

The game was a close one, with both teams putting up a good fight. The 49ers had been averaging a win by 20 points through the first five weeks of the season. However, the Browns held them off and secured the victory. The game was a disappointment for the 49ers, who had been the league's best team through the first month of 2023. Despite the loss, the 49ers will look to bounce back in the coming weeks and continue their strong start to the season.

Here are our four bold predictions for the San Francisco 49ers as they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

Purdy pounces

In the loss to Cleveland, Purdy completed 12 of 27 passes for 125 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception. He also made three rushing attempts for a total of seven yards. Initially, Purdy opened the game with four consecutive hand-offs. However, he swiftly connected with Christian McCaffrey for a 13-yard touchdown on his first pass to finish the opening drive. Unfortunately, Purdy couldn't maintain that early success. In the first half, he only managed to accumulate 72 passing yards, which marked his lowest of the season. His performance deteriorated even further in the second half, where he mustered just 53 passing yards and threw his first interception of the season. Notably, 42 of those passing yards came in the final drive to get into field-goal range. However, Jake Moody's 41-yard attempt missed to the right, resulting in Purdy's first regular-season loss.

Purdy's subpar showing against Cleveland's strong defense can be partially attributed to injuries among San Francisco's key players. Both McCaffrey (oblique) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) left the game. As such, Purdy's stock is declining as they head into a Week 7 Monday Night Football game in Minnesota. Despite that, he should have a better outing here. We have him going over 200 yards with two touchdowns.

Mitchell minimized

Elijah Mitchell rushed only twice for a loss of three yards and wasn't targeted in the loss to the Browns on Sunday. His return was characterized by minimal involvement. Christian McCaffrey, the primary back, exited the game in the second half, but it was Jordan Mason who took over as San Francisco's primary running back, surpassing Mitchell on the depth chart. The situation in San Francisco is fluid, so it's advisable to stay updated with the latest news before finalizing your waiver claims. If McCaffrey misses Week 7, we anticipate a shared workload between Mason and Mitchell. Mason handled most of the work in Week 6, but both running backs will likely see action here. Mitchell is expected to contribute more in the passing game, while Mason is likely to lead in rushing duties.

Aiyuk on point

Brandon Aiyuk got four receptions out of 10 targets for 76 yards in Week 6. He stood out as the only player with more than four targets for San Francisco, especially with the early departures of Samuel and CMC. Aiyuk contributed 76 of Brock Purdy's 125 passing yards, which included two catches for 33 yards in San Francisco's final drive. Regardless of the availability of San Francisco's other playmakers, Aiyuk should maintain a significant role in Week 7 against the Vikings. Aiyuk has accumulated 25 receptions for 454 yards in six games, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since his two-touchdown performance in Week 1. We think he finds the endzone again here.

Niners nail it

While it's prudent to wait until closer to game time for updates on the injuries of 49ers' stars Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams, this appears to be a favorable position for San Francisco to make a comeback. In contrast, the Vikings had a lackluster performance against a weak Bears team. Anticipate a strong rebound from the 49ers after their unexpected loss to the Browns in Week 6. Keep in mind that these 49ers still possess enough talent to defeat a struggling Vikings team without Justin Jefferson. The Vikings also have the league's highest number of giveaways at 13. Ultimately, Brock Purdy has a greater array of tools at his disposal and can rely on a formidable defense.

Looking ahead

As the San Francisco 49ers gear up to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, there are high expectations and intriguing storylines to follow. Brock Purdy, Elijah Mitchell, and Brandon Aiyuk will aim to bounce back from their recent challenges. Meanwhile, the Niners grapple with injuries to key players like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. The Vikings, on the other hand, have their own set of uncertainties to contend with. Amidst these variables, one thing remains clear: Monday Night Football promises an exciting clash between two competitive teams. The NFL's unpredictable nature ensures that the real drama unfolds on the field, and the Week 7 contest between the Niners and Vikings is poised to be no exception.