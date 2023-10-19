There is no panic within the San Francisco 49ers organization. Through the first 5 games of the season, they were undefeated and playing the best football in the NFL. While they dropped their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns, there was no reason to downgrade the team based on one loss. However, stars Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) suffered injuries in that game, and there are questions about both players going forward.

Neither McCaffrey nor Samuel practiced Thursday, and that could mean that neither will be available when the Niners go to Minnesota to play the Vikings Sunday. If there are questions about either player's health, it would seemingly be the smart decision to sit them out to ensure long-term success this season.

Both McCaffrey and Samuel are huge parts of the San Francisco offense, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has enough weapons at his disposal to get the job done if either member of the duo can't play. Additionally, the Vikings are a 2-4 team this season and their victories have come against the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears — two of the worst teams in the league.

RECOMMENDED
49ers Kyle Shanahan encouraging Christian McCaffrey. Background is Levi's Stadium
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gives ‘encouraging’ Christian McCaffrey injury update amid cloudy Week 7 status

Eva Geitheim ·

49ers offense, Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Browns
49ers QB Brock Purdy’s perfect response to critics calling him ‘system QB’

Eva Geitheim ·

49ers Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan great relationship. Background Levi's Stadium
49ers’ Brock Purdy gets 100% real on relationship with Kyle Shanahan

Dan Fappiano ·

Home field has not proved to be any advantage for the Vikings. They have lost all three of their home games, and they also lost their last home game a year ago when they fell to the New York Giants in the Wild Card game.

Shanahan knows that the 49ers have a tough game coming up in Week 8 when the Niners host the Cincinnati Bengals. After a slow start, the Bengals have hit their stride and having McCaffrey and Samuel back in the lineup for that game would seemingly be vital to the 49ers.