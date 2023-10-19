There is no panic within the San Francisco 49ers organization. Through the first 5 games of the season, they were undefeated and playing the best football in the NFL. While they dropped their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns, there was no reason to downgrade the team based on one loss. However, stars Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) suffered injuries in that game, and there are questions about both players going forward.

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique/rib), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and LT Trent Williams (ankle) will NOT practice today, per Kyle Shanahan. No surprise as Williams and McCaffrey rarely practice on first day of week anyway. Tomorrow a better indicator of progress. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 19, 2023

Neither McCaffrey nor Samuel practiced Thursday, and that could mean that neither will be available when the Niners go to Minnesota to play the Vikings Sunday. If there are questions about either player's health, it would seemingly be the smart decision to sit them out to ensure long-term success this season.

Both McCaffrey and Samuel are huge parts of the San Francisco offense, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has enough weapons at his disposal to get the job done if either member of the duo can't play. Additionally, the Vikings are a 2-4 team this season and their victories have come against the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears — two of the worst teams in the league.

Home field has not proved to be any advantage for the Vikings. They have lost all three of their home games, and they also lost their last home game a year ago when they fell to the New York Giants in the Wild Card game.

Shanahan knows that the 49ers have a tough game coming up in Week 8 when the Niners host the Cincinnati Bengals. After a slow start, the Bengals have hit their stride and having McCaffrey and Samuel back in the lineup for that game would seemingly be vital to the 49ers.