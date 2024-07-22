Lebron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers allowed his son, Bronny James, to join Sierra Canyon High School, a prestigious academic and athletic school in California. Bronny joined the basketball team, where he notably teamed up with Zaire Wade and Ziaire Williams.

Bronny was the most talked-about name, obviously, but Bailey and Pippen also have prestigious basketball careers in progress.

Sierra Canyon School is a private, coeducational, university-preparatory day school in Los Angeles. Their notable alumni include Marvin Bagley III, Bryce James, Kenyon Martin Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr., Juju Watkins, and the previously mentioned Wade and Williams.

Bronny James' Sierra Canyon teammates

Wade and Williams stole the spotlight when they were teammates of Bronny, but there are some other notable players as well. Amari Bailey was one of those teammates averaging 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in his junior season. He was California Mr. Basketball, MaxPreps California Player of the Year, and Gold Coast League MVP.

Bailey committed to Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins. He ended his freshman season averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30 games and was on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. He was a one-and-done in college, declaring for the NBA Draft after the season.

The Charlotte Hornets selected him with the 41st overall pick in the 2023 Draft. He made his NBA debut on Nov. 12, 2023, against the New York Knicks. He played 10 games in his rookie season, averaging 2.3 points per game.

Who is Zaire Wade?

Wade is the oldest son of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, who Bronny's father famously teamed up with in Miami. Wade transferred to Sierra Canyon for his senior season in 2019 and received scholarship offers from notable universities before turning professional.

He signed with the Cape Town Tigers in 2023, playing with the team in the Basketball Africa League. He scored a career-high 17 points in a game against Ferroviario da Beira.

Wade decided to leave the Africa League for the 2024-25 season, signing with the Macau Black Bears in the ABL. He also played 12 games with Salt Lake City in the G League in 2021-22, averaging just 1.8 points per game.

Who is Ziaire Williams?

Williams attended Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles for the first three seasons of his high school career. He transferred to Sierra Canyon for his senior season to play alongside Bronny James and Zaire Wade. They also had a teammate in BJ Boston, another five-star recruit.

Williams was a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 small forward in the 2020 recruiting class. He had offers from Arizona, USC, North Carolina and UCLA, but decided to join Stanford instead.

Williams committed to Stanford for his freshman college season, averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Williams was a top prospect for the 2021 NBA Draft, with the Memphis Grizzlies selecting him 10th overall.

He played three seasons with the Grizzlies, owning career averages of 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. Williams' Grizzlies tenure was hampered by numerous injuries, including a knee injury in 2022-23 that caused him to miss the first 24 games of the season.

Williams will join a new team to start the 2024-25 season. The Brooklyn Nets acquired Williams and a second-round pick this offseason in exchange for the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic.