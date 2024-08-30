In a season-opener that ended with a contentious finish, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights secured a decisive 38-7 victory over Howard University. However, the final moments of the game stirred controversy and sparked a sideline altercation.

With just seven seconds left on the clock, Rutgers, holding a comfortable lead, had possession at the Howard 11-yard line. In a move that would be the game's talking point, backup quarterback Ajani Sheppard handed off to freshman running back Antwan Raymond, who darted 11 yards into the endzone for a final touchdown. This act led to a tense exchange between Howard’s head coach Larry Scott and Rutgers' Greg Schiano.

Reports from NJ Advance Media suggest that Scott expressed his displeasure by telling Schiano to “have some class.” This confrontation briefly escalated tensions, causing players from both teams to engage in a heated exchange before leaving the field.

Postgame, both coaches addressed the incident. Larry Scott acknowledged the frustration from the unexpected touchdown. “The frustration obviously mounted. I think things can be done a little bit better,” Scott remarked, emphasizing the competitive nature of the game and his respect for Schiano. “In that situation, I would have chosen to handle it a little bit differently.”

Greg Schiano also praised Scott's coaching prowess while standing by his team's decisions. “You see it through your lens,” Schiano noted, “I’m very comfortable with the way we handle our team, that I handle our team.”

Despite the game's tumultuous conclusion, Howard University displayed moments of brilliance throughout the match. The Bison defense showed resilience, keeping Rutgers to just 14 points by halftime. Defensive standout Kenny Gallop Jr. made an impressive impact with 14 total tackles. On offense, Jarett Hunter and Eden James contributed significant efforts, although Rutgers' force was ultimately overwhelming.

Rutgers showcased a potent ground attack, led by Kyle Monangai's 165 rushing yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis added 147 passing yards and three touchdowns to the team's tally.

Looking ahead, Howard University aims to regroup as they prepare to face Mercyhurst on September 7th., followed by a spotlight matchup against Morehouse College in the HBCU NYC Classic the week after. Howard looks to regain their form as they push for another MEAC Championship and Celebration Bowl appearance in December.

Meanwhile, Rutgers look to build on the success of their opener, as they host Akron.