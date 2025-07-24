The Boston Red Sox managed to escape with a wild 9-8 extra-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday to avoid being swept, but it came with a potentially costly blow. Top prospect Marcelo Mayer exited the game in the fifth inning due to right wrist discomfort—sparking immediate concern within the organization and among fans.

The 22-year-old third baseman exited Wednesday’s game after his second at-bat due to right wrist discomfort. He left in the fifth inning and did not return.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo first reported the visual concern in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting Mayer’s wrist was clearly being protected.

“Marcelo Mayer has a splint on his wrist.”

Later that night, Cotillo followed up with a postgame quote directly from Mayer himself, who addressed the injury with cautious optimism.

“I don’t know right now. I just iced it. It feels in some pain but hopefully it’s not too serious and I can get back on the field soon.”

The status of Mayer’s wrist will be a key storyline heading into the weekend, with MRI results expected ahead of the Red Sox’s next series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. While the team has yet to announce an official timetable, Mayer’s postgame demeanor, combined with his history of wrist issues dating back to 2021, raises legitimate concern about his short-term availability and potential impact on Boston’s infield plans.

Mayer's injury comes at a particularly inopportune time. The highly touted prospect had started to carve out a steady role in Boston’s infield, hitting .230 with 4 home runs, 10 RBIs, and 20 runs scored across 44 games before the injury. His versatility had been a key asset during the team’s AL Wild Card push.

In the same game, the showdown vs. the Phillies turned into one of the wildest finishes of the year. Boston clawed back from a five-run deficit, used a grand slam to take the lead, and ultimately walked it off in the 11th. Mayer’s injury somewhat dampened the historic win—but the rookie’s update gave hope that it might not sideline him long-term.

If he is placed on the injured list, potential replacements include Kristian Campbell, David Hamilton, or Vaughn Grissom. However, no official roster move had been made as of Thursday morning. As Boston continues its 13-5 stretch in July, staying healthy becomes as important as stacking wins. For now, Red Sox fans will be hoping that Mayer’s injury will prove to be more precautionary than severe.