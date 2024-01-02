What If? Season 2 nearly featured a bonkers 'very, very dark' Spider-Man episode.

The second season of the MCU's What If? has hit Disney+. A bonkers “very dark” episode featuring Spider-Man was reportedly scrapped.

A ‘very, very dark' episode

Speaking to IGN, What If? Season 2 head writer and showrunner A.C. Bradley discussed the second season. The biggest revelation was a “very, very dark” episode featuring Spider-Man.

“I did write an episode, which is forever going in a drawer, that was very, very dark,” he revealed. “I was calling it ‘Children of Men with Spider-Man.'”

What If? Season 2 released episodes daily from December 22-30, 2023. They feature alternative variations of familiar MCU scenes. Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) stars as the Watcher and narrates the entire series. Several MCU stars reprise their roles in the series.

The first season of What If? premiered in 2021. It was the second Disney+ MCU series after Loki to get a second season.

In the MCU, Spider-Man has played a huge role since being introduced in Captain America: Civil War. Tom Holland plays the role and has starred in three solo films and two Avengers films on the big screen.

It's been a while, though. Spider-Man: No Way Home was the final entry in Holland's first trilogy of films. The ending of the film essentially closed out Holland's character from his friends and started a new beginning. A fourth film is inevitable, but an appearance in What If? would have been a treat.

The MCU released three films this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Deadpool 3 is currently the only film slated for 2024. Several Disney+ series will come, though, including Echo.